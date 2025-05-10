The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow” Is Luxury In A Sneaker

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” is back in the spotlight, and this time, it’s shining brighter than ever. Official images have landed, revealing a glitzy take on the classic silhouette built exclusively for women.

With a release date just one week away, this luxury-loaded pair comes with a steep price tag and serious attention to detail. Swarovski’s crystal touch transforms the timeless “Shadow” colorway into something entirely new. It’s still a Jordan, but it now doubles as a statement piece.

The mix of sparkle and suede delivers a refined contrast, fusing basketball heritage with runway-ready flair. Jordan Brand has never been afraid to experiment with the 1 Low, and this collaboration is yet another bold example.

The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and instantly became a cultural force. Michael Jordan wore it during his rookie season, and it’s since evolved across countless forms. The Low OG version offers a stripped-back profile while retaining the DNA of the original.

And with Swarovski stepping in, this drop continues the Jordan legacy in style. Photos of the pair highlight the full crystal treatment from heel to toe. With luxury materials and a sleek palette, this women’s exclusive is ready to turn heads on arrival.

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow”

Image via Nike

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” features a full rhinestone upper with shimmering crystals across the suede overlays and underlays. The base is dressed in a black textile, while the Swoosh and heel flaunt silver suede, decked out with embedded stones.

A white midsole and black rubber outsole keep the look grounded. Branding comes in metallic form with a raised Wings logo on the heel tab. Premium laces and tongue tags complete the luxe feel. This pair blends performance roots with high fashion, delivering both shine and silhouette in one package.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” will be released on May 17th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the speakers will be $1,000 when they are released

Image via Nike