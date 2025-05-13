The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Crystal" has finally surfaced in official images, confirming its arrival later this month. This premium women's exclusive puts an opulent spin on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, blending sneaker heritage with high-end fashion.

This drop is shaping up to be one of the most extravagant of the year. Known for collaborations that cross into luxury territory, Jordan Brand taps into Swarovski's expertise in crystal embellishment to transform this iconic silhouette.

The partnership delivers a sneaker that is as much a statement piece as it is a nod to Jordan's lasting influence. First introduced in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 revolutionized basketball footwear and set the tone for sneaker culture worldwide. Its low-top form has since been reimagined in countless variations, but the "Crystal" edition stands out with its unapologetic sparkle.

The official images highlight the shoe's fully studded upper and shimmering accents, creating a look that catches the eye from every angle. With the Air Jordan Wings logo prominently displayed on the heel tab and Swarovski crystals embedded throughout the overlays, this pair is designed to turn heads.

The official photos offer a closer look at this bold fusion of sportswear and luxury fashion.

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Crystal”

Image via Nike

The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG Crystal features a fully crystal-covered upper with a split black and silver color scheme. The suede overlays are embedded with sparkling Swarovski crystals, including the Swoosh and heel tabs.

The tongue features the classic Nike Air tag, while the heel displays the Wings logo in silver detailing. The midsole arrives in clean white, paired with a black rubber outsole for contrast. Every inch of the shoe reflects Swarovski’s luxury touch.

It delivers a women's exclusive that blends elegance with the bold DNA of the Air Jordan 1. The result is both glamorous and unmistakably Jordan.

Image via Nike