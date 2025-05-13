Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Crystal" Revealed With A Price To Match

BY Ben Atkinson 170 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-crystal-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG Crystal brings luxury to the iconic silhouette with official images revealing a dazzling women's release.

The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Crystal" has finally surfaced in official images, confirming its arrival later this month. This premium women's exclusive puts an opulent spin on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, blending sneaker heritage with high-end fashion.

This drop is shaping up to be one of the most extravagant of the year. Known for collaborations that cross into luxury territory, Jordan Brand taps into Swarovski's expertise in crystal embellishment to transform this iconic silhouette.

The partnership delivers a sneaker that is as much a statement piece as it is a nod to Jordan's lasting influence. First introduced in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 revolutionized basketball footwear and set the tone for sneaker culture worldwide. Its low-top form has since been reimagined in countless variations, but the "Crystal" edition stands out with its unapologetic sparkle.

The official images highlight the shoe's fully studded upper and shimmering accents, creating a look that catches the eye from every angle. With the Air Jordan Wings logo prominently displayed on the heel tab and Swarovski crystals embedded throughout the overlays, this pair is designed to turn heads.

The official photos offer a closer look at this bold fusion of sportswear and luxury fashion.

Read More: Jordan Brand Heats Up All-Star Weekend With Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Crystal”
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-crystal-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG Crystal features a fully crystal-covered upper with a split black and silver color scheme. The suede overlays are embedded with sparkling Swarovski crystals, including the Swoosh and heel tabs.

The tongue features the classic Nike Air tag, while the heel displays the Wings logo in silver detailing. The midsole arrives in clean white, paired with a black rubber outsole for contrast. Every inch of the shoe reflects Swarovski’s luxury touch.

It delivers a women's exclusive that blends elegance with the bold DNA of the Air Jordan 1. The result is both glamorous and unmistakably Jordan.

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Crystal” Release Date

swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-crystal-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-crystal-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" Shines In New Detailed Photos

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-shadow-sneaker-news Sneakers The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow” Is Luxury In A Sneaker 402
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-crystal-sneaker-news Sneakers Luxury Meets Legacy In The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG 940
Screenshot 2024-12-15 at 4.40.56 AM Sneakers Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG To Feature Steep Retail Price 337
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen Sneakers Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Stealth” Dropping Next Year 556