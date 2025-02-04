The Nike Ja 2 "Black Label" Shines With Swarovski Crystals

The Swarovski x Nike Ja 2 “Black Label” takes luxury basketball sneakers to a whole new level. This highly-anticipated release comes covered in shimmering Swarovski crystals, giving the shoe a dazzling, eye-catching look. The upper is a sleek black mesh base, while thousands of tiny crystals cover the sides, adding an extra layer of texture and shine. A cream-colored Nike Swoosh contrasts the black upper, standing out against the glittering background. The premium details don’t stop there. The heel features Ja Morant’s signature branding, reinforcing his relentless work ethic.

A black rubber sole provides traction and durability, ensuring the shoe is ready for both on-court action and off-court style. Inside, plush cushioning keeps comfort at the forefront, even with the bold, statement-making exterior. However, luxury comes at a price. The Swarovski x Nike Ja 2 “Black Label” will retail for a whopping $550, making it one of the most expensive basketball sneakers on the market. This steep price tag reflects the high-end materials and exclusive design. Sneakerheads and collectors alike will be scrambling to get their hands on a pair. If you want to shine on and off the court, this is a must-have. Expect a tough cop when these drop later this February.

Read More: Jordan Brand Celebrates 35 Years Of The Air Jordan 5

"Black Label" Nike Ja 2 x Swarovski

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber outsole combined with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are comprisd of a black mesh, with mant Swarovski crystals covering most of the sneakers. A black Swoosh, outlined in coconut milk, stands out on the sides. Black alces and the Ja Morant logo in crystals on the tongues complete these dazzling and glamorous sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Swarovski x Nike Ja 2 “Black Label” will be released on February 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the speakers will be $550 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike