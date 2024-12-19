The Swarovski x Nike Ja 2 “Midnight” Will Be Extremely Limited

As you'd expect, this is going to be a tough pair to cop.

The Nike Ja 2 takes a daring step forward with its upcoming collaboration with Swarovski. This exclusive release will be extremely limited, with only 1,999 pairs available. Also, the latest iteration of Ja Morant's signature basketball shoe features a sleek black colorway. However, the highlight lies in the uppers. Scratches across the surface reveal embedded Swarovski crystals, adding a dazzling contrast. The shimmering crystals elevate the rugged design with a luxurious touch. Additionally, the shoe blends performance and style effortlessly. A breathable mesh base ensures comfort during gameplay, while the midsole offers reliable cushioning for intense movements. A minimal white Nike Swoosh on the midsole creates a sharp contrast against the black base.

This striking design further enhances the sneaker's clean and refined look. Ja Morant’s line continues to push boundaries, combining functionality with artistry. The addition of Swarovski’s signature crystals takes this release to a new level of sophistication. This collaboration redefines luxury in performance footwear, appealing to athletes and sneaker collectors alike. The Swarovski Nike Ja 2 captures the perfect balance between sport and elegance. With its limited availability, sparkling details, and bold design, this sneaker is destined to stand out on and off the court. Overall, fans of Ja Morant have a true collector's piece to anticipate.

Swarovski x Nike Ja 2

These sneakers feature a black rubber outsole combined with a matching midsole, highlighted by a white Swoosh near the forefoot. Also, the uppers are crafted from black leather, with prominent scratches across the center. Further, these scratches reveal embedded Swarovski crystals, adding an eye-catching touch. Additionally, black laces and Ja Morant branding on the tongues finish off the design.