midnight
- MusicYoung Thug Announces "From A Man" Dropping At Midnight TonightJust when you thought that this week's New Music Friday was stacked enough, in came Jeffery to provide a cherry on top.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Announces His Version Of "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" Dropping TonightThe Metro version contains an edited tracklist, two added songs, and new features from Juice WRLD & Nicki MinajBy Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsDrake Suggests Listening To This Rare Reggae Album While Burning His CandlesDrake's getting ready to launch his own line of candles, Better World Fragrance House. By Aron A.
- MusicMaxo Kream Readies His Return With New Midnight SingleMaxo Kream has a story for the masses. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIce Cube Flexes OG Instincts With Two Spoken-Word AcapellasIce Cube recites “Fire Water” and “Chase Down the Bully,” both set to appear on his new album.By Devin Ch
- MusicScHoolboy Q, T.I. & G-Eazy Featured On Too $hort's "The Pimp Tape" Dropping MidnightToo $hort grabs G-Eazy and The-Dream for the lead video single.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne's "Carter V" Didn't Drop Last Night, Fans Are BIG MADThe Internet reacts to Weezy's false start.By Devin Ch
- MusicIs Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Really Dropping At Midnight?Lil Wayne's anticipated "Carter V" may finally be upon us, but we've been hurt before.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott Shares 3 Previously Unheard Cuts From "Astroworld"Travis Scott drops three previously unheard cuts from "Astroworld" during a Beats 1 podcast.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Wipes Instagram Fueling Speculation Over "Slime Language" ReleaseCould "Slime Language" drop imminently?By Devin Ch
- MusicO.T. Genasis' Birthday Crashed By LAPD Officers With Helicopter Circling OverheadSomeone called in the Opps after spotting a firearm.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. & Coach K Celebrate David Banner's Birthday "Like A Pimp"David Banner kicks off his 44th year on Planet Earth in style.By Devin Ch
- NewsSango Thrives On New Album "In The Comfort Of"Sango pulls through with his signature style of production on "In The Comfort Of."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug's "Slime Season 3" Dropping At Midnight; See TracklistYoung Thug's "Slime Season 3" is dropping at midnight tonight. Here's the tracklist. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Is Dropping A New Song TonightKanye West is dropping a new song tonight, perhaps titled "FACTS." By Angus Walker
- NewsT.I. To Drop New EP "Da Nic" Tonight At MidnightLook for Tip to release a new 5-track EP later tonight called "Da Nic."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsASAP Rocky To Release "At.Long.Last.ASAP" At Midnight TonightASAP Rocky announces that his sophomore album, "A.L.L.A.", will be arriving in a few hours!By Kevin Goddard