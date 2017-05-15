Angus Walker
<b>Feature & News Contributor</b> Brooklyn via Toronto writer and music enthusiast. Angus writes reviews, features, and lists for HNHH. While hip-hop is his muse, Angus also puts in work at an experimental dance label. In the evenings, he winds down to dub techno and Donna Summer.
- Original ContentMeet Evander Griiim: Gucci Mane Cosign Has El Paso Rapper Ready To Blow Up "Right Now"INTERVIEW: El Paso's Evander Griiim shares his inspiring come-up story, talks learning from Gucci Mane, and gives us details on his upcoming debut project, "Raíces." By Angus Walker
- Original ContentMeet Young Nudy: 21 Savage's Cousin Takes Us On Devilish Ride Through "Nudy Land"In his first HNHH interview, Young Nudy -- the latest to blow from ATL's notorious Zone 6 -- tells us his story and explains how he created his new "Nudy Land" project with his day-one producer, Pi'erre Bourne. By Angus Walker
- Profiles21 Savage's Photographer John Canon Is Shaping The Perception Of The Zone 6 RapperINTERVIEW: John Canon, 21 Savage's personal photographer, tells us why he loves working with the oft-misunderstood Zone 6 upstart. In his first HNHH interview, Canon talks about seeing hip-hop on the runway at New York Fashion Week, being mentored by Cam Kirk, and why 21 wants true love just like everyone else. By Angus Walker
- MusicA Boogie Shares Artwork & Release Date For Debut Album "The Bigger Artist"The melodic Bronx sensation is set to release his debut album, "The Bigger Artist," on Atlantic Records later this month. By Angus Walker
- MusicWatch The Exciting Trailer For Gucci Mane's Upcoming AutobiographyGucci Mane's highly anticipated autobiography is out on September 19. By Angus Walker
- MusicA$AP Rocky Promises New Projects From Himself, Ferg, Ant, Nast, Key! & Smooky MarGielaaThe A$AP Mob is just getting started. By Angus Walker
- MusicKaytranada Drops 3 New Tracks On SoundCloudKaytranada shares three new beats on his SoundCloud page. By Angus Walker
- Music VideosMeek Mill Drops The New "Save Me" VideoMeek Mill returns home a changed man in the new "Save Me" video. By Angus Walker
- SportsT.I. Scolds Lonzo Ball For Comments On Nas & "Real Hip Hop"T.I. demands that Lonzo Ball pay his respects to the great Nasir Jones. By Angus Walker
- NewsYFN Lucci, YFN Trae Pound & Johnny Cinco Share "Losses Count" VideoATL brethren YFN Lucci, YFN Trae Pound, and Johnny Cinco know that "Losses Count." By Angus Walker
- ProfilesDave East Is Bringing New York Back On His Own TermsWith the release of "Paranoia," Dave East has the weight of New York rap on his back. By Angus Walker
- NewsSantana WorldTay-K is the now-incarcerated teenage sensation behind "The Race." Here's his new mixtape: "Santana World." By Angus Walker
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" Is Certified Triple Platinum"XO Tour Llif3" has moved 3 million units in less than four months. By Angus Walker
- NewsDae Dae "Keep It Moving" VideoA day after his "5 Reasons" tape, Dae Dae shares the video for "Keep It Moving." By Angus Walker
- NewsThxUFthr [Album Stream]Deadman Cyph and producer A.Cache bring a conceptual, detailed approach to new-school rap on "ThxUFthr." By Angus Walker
- NewsJaden Smith "Watch Me" VideoJaden Smith revels in the desert sun in his new "Watch Me" video. By Angus Walker
- MusicJay-Z Shares 3 "4:44" Bonus Tracks On TidalHov adds three more tracks to his critically acclaimed new album. By Angus Walker
- MusicVic Mensa Drops A Killer Freestyle Over Kendrick Lamar's "HiiiPoWer""My flow touch you like a Catholic boy." Vic Mensa shows off some serious skills on "Sway in the Morning." By Angus Walker
- NewsDon Slaughter 2Lotto Savage is back with "Don Slaughter 2." By Angus Walker
- MusicKendrick Lamar Brings Out 2 Chainz & Travis Scott To Perform "4 AM"Watch footage of 2 Chainz crashing the "DAMN." show in Brooklyn for a lit performance of "4 AM." By Angus Walker
- NewsSacrificeSD returns with a catchy new single: "Sacrifice." By Angus Walker
- NewsShoot Em UpDoe Boy drops a heavy new track, "Shoot Em Up," as well as an accompanying video. By Angus Walker
- Music5 New Lil Uzi Vert Bangers, Including Young Thug Collab, Drop On Shade 45New Uzi. Lots of it. By Angus Walker
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Reminder" Goes PlatinumYa know, mayne. By Angus Walker
- MusicNas Plugs Nav & Metro Boomin's "Perfect Timing" Album On Instagram"Perfect Timing" gets plugged by one of the GOATs. By Angus Walker
- MusicA$AP Rocky & A$AP Bari Spotted Leaving FYF Fest TogetherA week after Rocky seemingly dissed Bari, the A$AP crewmates appear to have made peace. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentTop 20 Songs Of 2017 (So Far)Hip-hop is on fire in 2017. Here are the top 20 songs we've heard thus far. By Angus Walker
- Reviews21 Savage's "Issa Album" (Review)Though it lacks the cohesiveness of "Savage Mode," "Issa Album" is a strong debut for 21 Savage. By Angus Walker
- NewsBodeine Withdrawals 6"Hoodrich Keem, yeah I'm thinking 'bout signing that guy." By Angus Walker