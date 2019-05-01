Profiles
- ProfilesBlueface’s Dad & Chrisean Rock’s Son Spend Time TogetherChrisean isn't here for her co-parent continuing to bash their baby boy, but at least Blue's dad is stepping up to the plate to help.By Hayley Hynes
- ProfilesFinesse2Tymes Catches Stray Shot From Ex: "He's On Downtime From Getting His BBL Or Lipo"Looks like someone is a little salty. By Zachary Horvath
- SocietyMet Gala 2023: What Does Anna Wintour's Guest List Shakeup Really Mean?Did Anna Wintour replace the Kardashians with a cat?By Catherine Perry
- ProfilesNLE Choppa Explains How He Linked With Birdman & Made "Shotta Flow"NLE Choppa speaks on No Love Entertainment, his Memphis upbringing and more in "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesNLE Choppa Explains How He Linked With Birdman & Made "Shotta Flow"NLE Choppa speaks on No Love Entertainment, his Memphis upbringing and more in "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesGnar Is 6'1" & Done With The "Lil," Says His Movement All Started With GraffitiGnar is creating a whole wave.By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesGnar Is 6'1" & Done With The "Lil," Says His Movement All Started With GraffitiGnar is creating a whole wave.By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesLil Tjay Updates Fans On Debut Album Status In "On The Come Up"Lil Tjay speaks on his career beginnings and his 10-year-plan.By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesLil Tjay Updates Fans On Debut Album Status In "On The Come Up"Lil Tjay speaks on his career beginnings and his 10-year-plan.By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesCuban Doll Explains Her Major Label Beef In "On The Come Up"Cuban Doll opens up about the benefits of independence, inspiring the youth, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- ProfilesCalboy Touches On His Connection To Kodak Black & Meek Mill, Meaning Of "Wildboy" & More In "On The Come Up"Calboy wants to craft a masterpiece in the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesCalboy Touches On His Connection To Kodak Black & Meek Mill, Meaning Of "Wildboy" & More In "On The Come Up"Calboy wants to craft a masterpiece in the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesYK Osiris Shouts Out Drake, Teases Music With Young Thug & YG In "On The Come Up"YK Osiris praises Drake, shares childhood influences, teases collabs, and more in "On The Come Up."By Mitch Findlay
- ProfilesFlipp Dinero On How Joey Bada$$ Put Him On, Meeting DJ Khaled, & Drake's Co-Sign In "On The Come Up"Flipp Dinero speaks on Brooklyn, "Leave Me Alone," and his upcoming plans in "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesFlipp Dinero On How Joey Bada$$ Put Him On, Meeting DJ Khaled, & Drake's Co-Sign In "On The Come Up"Flipp Dinero speaks on Brooklyn, "Leave Me Alone," and his upcoming plans in "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesDaBaby Teases J. Cole Feature, Embracing "Trial And Error" & More In "On The Come Up"DaBaby's infectious confidence and artistic instincts are explored in the latest "On The Come Up." By Mitch Findlay
- ProfilesAsian Da Brat Reveals BFF Habits With Lil Uzi Vert & Talks On Name Change In "On The Come Up"1017 Eskimo's resident princess Asian Da Brat reflects on being kicked out of school, Erykah Badu, and more in "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesAsian Da Brat Reveals BFF Habits With Lil Uzi Vert & Talks On Name Change In "On The Come Up"1017 Eskimo's resident princess Asian Da Brat reflects on being kicked out of school, Erykah Badu, and more in "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesHoodrich Pablo Juan Talks Growing Up Muslim, Gucci Mane's Wisdom, & Nipsey Hussle In "On The Come Up"Hoodrich Pablo Juan lauds the angular vision he took on "BLO The Movie," and his unique partnership with Young Thug in "On The Come Up."By Devin Ch