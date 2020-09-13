Society
- SocietyKylie Jenner Says She Doesn't Heavily Edit Her Photos AnymoreKylie Jenner keeps things au naturale on her social media now.By Jake Lyda
- SocietyMet Gala 2023: What Does Anna Wintour's Guest List Shakeup Really Mean?Did Anna Wintour replace the Kardashians with a cat?By Catherine Perry
- SocietyAdin Ross Opens Up About Opioid AddictionStreamer Adin Ross has opened up about his recent battle with opioid addiction.By Ben Mock
- SportsRoc Nation Publishes Anti-Racism Ad In Italian NewspaperRoc Nation called out an entire nation about racism.By Ben Mock
- SocietyJudge Orders Sony To Pay $160 Million For 2017 Cousin Stizz Concert ShootingA judge says the company failed to protect members of the audience with proper security that night.By Isaac Fontes
- SocietyAmber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With "No Talent"The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on "Drink Champs" together.By Isaac Fontes
- SocietyBoosie Badazz Gets Into Minor Car Accident, Lets Driver SlideThe Baton Rouge native took to his Instagram account on Monday (December 26) to provide the news.By Isaac Fontes
- SocietyRussian Rapper Commits Suicide, Refused To Go To WarThe tragic act was in protest of the Russian military, particularly the war against Ukraine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SocietyMississippi Residents File Lawsuit Due To Water CrisisFour residents of Jackson, MS have sued the state after weeks without water.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechFDA Announces Ban Of Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. MarketThe federal agency officially prohibited Juul products from further sale this Thursday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SocietyMore Than 30 Dead After Stampede Breaks Out At Church Charity Event In NigeriaMost of the victims were reportedly children. By Quam Odunsi
- SportsAntonio Brown Delivers Two-Word Hint On Injury StatusBuccaneers fans have been waiting for AB's return.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyElon Musk Becomes Richest Person In Recorded History After Tesla Valued At $1 TrillionTesla's recent $1 trillion valuation made Musk even richer. By Taylor McCloud
- SocietyFBI Agents Accuse Chicago Drill Scene For Violent Crimes Following FBG Duck Murder ArrestsProsecutors credited cracking the murder case to Windy City's rap scene, music videos.By Nancy Jiang
- SocietyHere's Why The FTC Is Investigating McDonald's Broken Ice Cream MachinesThe Federal Trade Commission wants to know why the ice cream machines at McDonald's never work.By Milca P.
- SocietyKodak Black Urges The Public To Wear MasksKodak Black touches down with a PSA.By Milca P.
- SocietyDave Chappelle Adds Three More Dates At Detroit's FillmoreThe comedian extends his stay in Detroit.By Milca P.
- SocietyFetty Wap Mourns Death Of 4-Year-Old DaughterThe rapper mourns the daughter he shared with Turquoise Miami.By Milca P.
- SocietyWoman Who Went Missing During Rolling Loud Has Been FoundInvestigators allegedly believe a woman who went missing from Rolling Loud may have been drugged.By Milca P.
- SocietyTwo L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies Reportedly Shot; In Critical ConditionTwo Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were reportedly shot in Compton. By Isaiah Cane