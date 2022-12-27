Although it can be hectic, the holiday season usually puts people in a festive mood and promotes generosity.

It certainly seems as though the Christmas spirit got to Boosie Badazz this year.

Boosie Badazz attends the Atlanta red carpet premiere of “Where’s MJ?” at Clark Atlanta University. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper was reportedly involved in a minor car accident during the holidays. He subsequently took to his Instagram account on Monday (December 26) to share a message surrounding the incident.

“Mothaf*cka just hit me in the back, mane. He ain’t damage my sh*t, he just hit my sh*t. I let him ride, dawg. 9:00-5:00 worker. N***a said, Boosie, mane, I don’t know what to tell you, bruh, I can’t pay you,” the 40-year-old says in the video.

Obviously, the Baton Rouge native is expecting others to pay it forward in case he accidentally hits someone while out on the roads. “I want y’all to let me slide. When I bump somebody, let me slide too. Be a real one. Let me slide. I let ya’ll slide. This [is] a Rolls Royce truck,” he continues afterwards.

In other recent news surrounding Boosie, he revealed his interest in directing a movie about YSL’s ongoing RICO case. Young Thug remains behind bars, awaiting trial. However, other YSL members have since been released after taking plea deals. Gunna, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy and Thugger’s brother, Unfoonk, are among those who have accepted deals.

There is certainly enough going on surrounding the trial to document it within a film. It will be interesting to see if the 40-year-old actually pulls it off.

After all, the movie business is not entirely new territory for the “Wipe Me Down” rapper. He has acted in several movies throughout his career, including 2010’s Ghetto Stories: The Movie. Furthermore, he’s responsible for writing, directing and producing his own movie, Where’s MJ, which saw a release on Christmas Day. It’s supposed to be his take on the classic holiday movie, Home Alone.

WHERES MJ IS THE BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIE OUT #facts https://t.co/powN1IwKvh — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 25, 2022

As always, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest music and pop culture updates. Finally, check out our newest holiday playlist here.

[via]