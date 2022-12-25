YSL’s ongoing RICO case took the world by storm this year, with Gunna free but Young Thug still behind bars. Moreover, there have been so many twists and turns that it gets difficult to keep up with what happened and what’s speculated. Still, some within the rap game want to take that chance. Boosie Badazz expressed interest in directing a movie about Young Thug, YSL, and their legal battle.

Still, it’s unclear whether this hypothetical movie would be fiction, although it can be assumed to refer more to a documentary. While Boosie is often the subject of much media controversy, he’s found success on big and small screens through his team at Boosie BadAzz Productions. He wrote, directed, and produced Where’s MJ, which hit this Christmas. To elaborate, it’s a Black take on Home Alone starring Desi Banks, Grove Hero, his son Tootie Raww, Boosie himself, and many others. Moreover, special guests Flavor Flav and the late Atlanta rapper Trouble also make appearances.

While attending the film’s premiere at Clark Atlanta University, the rapper elaborated on his next move. After Where’s MJ, he told AllHipHop that he wanted to document what’s happening between YSL and the City of Atlanta.

“I’ll document it. I’ll shoot the film,” he said. “Free all them boys. I don’t want nobody in there.”

WHERES MJ IS THE BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIE OUT #facts https://t.co/powN1IwKvh — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 25, 2022

Also, the 40-year-old advocated for YFN Lucci’s release, who is also in jail due to RICO charges including murder. In fact, Lucci alleged that some of Thugger’s YSL crew tried to kill him while jailed in Fulton County.

Before the evening closed out, the Baton Rouge artist thanked everyone for their support and attendance. However, with the holiday season in mind, he gave a $15,000 check to Clark Atlanta University to thank them for their support of his film endeavors.

