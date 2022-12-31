YSL’s Tick reportedly made some damning accusations towards crew frontman Young Thug during a hearing on Thursday (December 29th). He accepted a plea deal in favor of facing trial, which makes him the eighth YSL affiliate to do so. While in court, Tick accepted the plea deal and offered details about Thugger’s attitude towards other YSL members. According to Tick, the “Digits” MC chastised his crew in a group chat for not beating or shooting a victim.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 25: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tick, real name Trontavious Stephens, claimed that YSL crewmates sold drugs at two Atlanta gas stations. Also, he provided an idea of what Young Thug’s jabs looked like.

“Y’all ain’t beat him up or shot him yet?” he allegedly told YSL associates in the group chat. “Y’all getting soft.”

Moreover, Stephens pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act in Georgia. The court sentenced him to ten years, with two of commuted time served and eight of probation. The 29-year-old joined Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, and Thugger’s brother Unfoonk as members who took a plea deal.

More on plea: Stephens acknowledges that in a group chat with Jeffery Williams aka #YoungThug, Williams asked, "Y'all ain't beat him up or shot him yet?" Then Williams states, "Y'all gettin' soft." Stephens also acknowledges two gas stations where YSL associates sell drugs. pic.twitter.com/Hhd2iWk2AN — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 29, 2022

Also, Tick agreed to testify during trial as part of his negotiation, as did co-defendant Antonio Sledge. Moreover, Young Thug’s co-defendants Derontae Bebee and Tenquarius Mender rejected offers for a plea deal. Gunna’s plea deal caused a lot of conversation around its implication and whether he snitched. Still, many were happy to see the “pushin p” rapper finally home. As discussions ran rampant, he took to Instagram to deny said claims.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful,” he wrote, “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Furthermore, as we look to the future, the court set jury selection for Young Thug’s RICO case to commence on January 4th. Meanwhile, his trial will expectedly begin on January 9th.

