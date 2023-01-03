Young’s Thug’s Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. Video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.’s Instagram page. Thug’s former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars.

The new asking price for the swanky pad currently sits at $3.1 million. Footage from inside the home shows a luxury, indoor pool, a jacuzzi and lots of open space.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While the multimillion dollar home is being sold, the 31-year old star is still behind bars awaiting trial . Atlanta police accused YSL of being a violent street gang, cofounded by Thug in the mid-2010s. His trial is set to begin on January 9, 2023. However, over a half-dozen of his 27 codefendants have already taken plea deals in the case.

Gunna was released from Fulton County jail last month after striking a plea deal. Details of the plea have not been revealed. However, the Internet was in a frenzy filling the “Pushin P” rapper’s release. Brooklyn rapper Uncle Murda also dissed Gunna in his 2022 End of Year “Rap Up.”

”Young Thug and Gunna got with the RICO, they using rap lyrics against them and that shit is illegal / They let Gunna go, we tryna figure out how that happened / He took a plea deal, Lil Boosie said that n-gga ratting / Gunna pushing pleas, Young Thug still stuck in jail / N-ggas saying Gunna knew names and ‘I’m gonna tell,” he rapped.

Just days ahead of the highly publicized trial, Thug’s father urged his son to reject a plea deal if offered. “My son is not guilty of a lot of things that these people probably sayin’ about him,” Jeffrey Williams Sr. shared in an interview.

“As a father, if they came to him with a plea deal and he left it up to me to give him the advice. I would tell him, ‘No.'” Check out HNHH for the latest hip hop updates.

