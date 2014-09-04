Known for his outspoken, fearless rapping style, Brooklyn-native Uncle Murda is following in the footsteps of the many rap-legends to come from New York. He began his music career in 1999, but got his big break when Jay-Z signed him to Roc-A-Fella Records in 2007. However, he left the Roc the following year. He has had a successful career, though, having released an album as well as seven mixtapes. Uncle Murda, also known as U.M., has collaborated with many notable artists, producers, and DJs including French Montana, DJ Kay Slay, Fabolous, Statik Selektah, Memphis Bleek, Tony Yayo, Papoose, Maino, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Capone-N-Noreaga, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Buck, Styles P, Wyclef Jean, Funkmaster Flex, and several other big names. On Funkmaster Flex’s 2013 tape “Who You Mad At? Me Or Yourself?”, U.M. spit some controversial bars about the state of the rap game and the beefs that exist on the track “Do Sumthin”. In terms of upcoming music from Uncle Murda, he recently announced that he would be dropping a mixtape with his GMG crew on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2014.