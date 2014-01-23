Perhaps best known as a member of the "gangster" rap group, G-Unit, of 50 Cent lore, Tony Yayo also sports a colorful solo career, having worked with artists like Eminem, Obie Trice, and Lloyd Banks, and producers such as DJ Khalil and J.R. Rotem. While his career has been plagued by a certain amount of legal trouble and his last solo album, "Thoughts of a Predicate Felon," was released back in 2005, Yayo continues to be an active member within the Hip-Hop Community. Indeed, he has already begun work on another solo album and he has appeared with G-Unit on all of their endeavors. A single for his upcoming album has already been released and it is called, "Haters," featuring Shawty Lo, Roscoe Dash, and - quite fittingly - 50 Cent. Still going strong on 50 Cent's label, G-Unit Records, despite the entire imprint being dropped by Interscope, Tony will have a distribution deal with EMI, along with the rest of the label.