G-Unit is locked and loaded in 2023 with Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks connecting for some new music.

This week, Tony Yayo unveiled his latest single, “Rocket Chamber” ft. Lloyd Banks. The two rappers deliver that gritty East Coast sound on their new collab. Banks kicks things off with his sly flow but even as he creeps through the beat, he firmly asserts himself as one of the most consistent lyricists in the game. Yayo, on the other hand, doesn’t necessarily depend on quick-witted bars to get his point across. Instead, he continues to deliver blistering threats that ring out throughout the track. His energy makes up for what Banks lacks in that department but the balance between the two collaborators makes for an excellent start to 2023.

Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks during 2004 Vibe Awards – Show at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Vibe Magazine)

Yayo and Banks have certainly been putting in work in recent years. Lloyd Banks emerged in 2022 with the release of Course Of The Inevitable II, his follow-up to 2021’s COTI. Additionally, he’s delivered several stand-out verses.

As for Yayo, he is currently working on his upcoming The Loyal Mixtape. Though the project doesn’t have a date, “Rocket Chamber” appears to be the launch of the campaign.

It seems like we might be hearing a lot from G-Unit this year. 50 Cent recently announced that he was going to be delivering new music after earning over a billion views on YouTube last year, even though he didn’t release any music.

Could there be a G-Unit reunion in the works for 2023? We’ll have to see. In the meantime, check out Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks’s new collab.

Quotable Lyrics

Insane in my blunt from Dr. Greenthumb

Got the K in the trunk, watch the drummer boy drum

Momma not home, whip it up in the kitchen

Tend to get high, bag it up in the basement