Lloyd Banks requires little introduction. From Jamaica, Queens, Banks has made a name for himself both through G-Unit and through his own solo career. He formed the group with childhood friends 50 Cent and Tony Yayo, and they've stayed together ever since, starting G-Unit Records and releasing the album Beg For Mercy in 2003, which went on to be double platinum.

While 50 says that sometimes recluse Banks can go months without communication, he always delivers. Lloyd has collaborated with the likes of Swizz Beatz, Kanye West, and Fabolous.

