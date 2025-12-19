Marlon Wayans Explains How His Family Put An End To His 50 Cent Beef

1/25/16 5:10:11 PM -- New York, NY -- Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans took issue with 50 Cent's Diddy docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," arguing that he's spreading bad karma for himself.

50 Cent has a long list of enemies in entertainment, although many of these beefs and feuds are more to troll and bicker than any serious grievances. For example, he and Marlon Wayans recently traded blows over Fif's executive production of the Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. But it seems like this confrontational saga won't sprout back up anytime soon.

During a recent interview with KTLA, Wayans revealed what his family thought about his feud with the G-Unit mogul. Apparently, they convinced him to pack it up and take the high ground.

"They asked me about the documentary," Marlon said of the Wayans' group chat. "I didn't see it. They asked me about it, and I just gave my opinion. I don't think brothers need to be quarreling in public like that. And then what did I get into? A public quarrel with a brother. And I just think it was bad for the culture. So I kind of backed out." He also joked about not saying 50's name anymore.

Later on, Marlon Wayans shouted out his brothers for lightening the mood with their nonetheless impactful advice. "Dame was like, 'Why you pick the biggest brother? He's on gamma rays. Stick to beefing with Soulja Boy, Kevin Hart. People that we can beat... Leave guys that got shot nine times alone. He survived nine. I backed out, I think, because I always want to focus on positivity and fun, and I got a movie coming out, Scary Movie 6."

In addition, Wayans characterized his issues with 50 Cent as just roasting in jest, calling for more moments of laughter and socialization in today's society.

50 Cent's Beef With Marlon Wayans

But funnily enough, 50 Cent already squashed the Marlon Wayans beef. He took to Instagram last week to share an A.I.-assisted Friday spoof of Wayans to call it quits. "I’m not beefing with Marlon no more, he not funny. and I’m starting to think he a m**k for real. No more about him." In classic 50 fashion, it was still a big troll.

Will Fif or Marlon reignite their tensions once more? We will just have to wait and see...

