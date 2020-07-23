marlon wayans
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Defends Kelly Rowland Amid Claims She Walked Off "Today Show"The two worked on 2022's horror comedy flick "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," and Wayans stood by her as a professional and kind soul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Explore the roller-coaster career and life of Marlon Wayans, the comedy genius who has a huge net worth that speaks to his success.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsMarlon Wayans Details NSFW Fantasy About "Orange Is The New Black" Star Taryn Manning Amid Affair DramaThe "Scary Movie" actor recently questioned what the big deal about Manning's recent NSFW reveal is.By Ben Mock
- LifeMarlon Wayans Cited For "Disturbing The Peace" After Removal From FlightThe actor and comedian was unable to make the flight because of the incident.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans' Most Hilarious Roles: "White Chicks" To "Don't Be A Menace"We're looking back at the prolific comedian's career and his 7 best comedic roles, from parodies to crime-dramas.By Mike Fugere
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Shares Tribute After Father Howell Wayans Passes AwayThe actor and comedian shared a touching, heartbroken, but loving post after news broke about his father's loss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Says JAY-Z Has Never Invited Him To Roc Nation BrunchMarlon Wayans doesn't understand why he's never invited to JAY-Z's Roc Nation Brunch.By Cole Blake
- Hip-Hop HistoryOmar Epps & Marlon Wayans Reminisce Over 2Pac's Out Of Pocket "Juice" PrankOmar Epps and Marlon Wayans recalled a hilarious prank that 2Pac pulled on the former.By Justin Acosta
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans On Making An Hour-Long HBO Special About Will Smith And Chris Rock's "Slapgate""The purpose of this is more healing than it is deconstruction," he claims.By Diya Singhvi
- TV"The Daily Show" Reveals Its Next Slate Of Guest Hosts"The Daily Show" is expanding its guest host list to star-studded proportions. By Emily Burr
- TVMarlon Wayans Responds To Kravis' Semen Drinking Advice: "I'm Using This For Evil"This week's episode of "The Kardashians" revealed that a doctor encouraged the eldest sister to drink her man's cum four times a week.By Hayley Hynes
- GramMarlon Wayans Pays Respect To Kevin Samuels: "Thank U For Those You Healed"The actor expressed his appreciation for Samuels "trying to hold on and express masculinity" and said he would pray for the late social media star's family.By Erika Marie
- MusicMarlon Wayans Reveals The Advice He Gave To Will Smith Following Chris Rock Slap"I was like, 'Hey brother you may want to go get you about three hours of therapy,'" said Wayans. "He’s been Black excellence for 30 years."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"He has known both men for decades and says, "Sometimes when you're best friends, worst things happen and I wish it didn't happen."By Erika Marie
- MoviesMarlon Wayans Says Paris Hilton Was "The Original White Chick"Marlon Wayans says Paris Hilton was "the original 'White Chick," and inspired the cult classic comedy film.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThe Game Meets With Jamie Foxx & Marlon Wayans For Chadwick Boseman TributeThe Game met up with Jamie Foxx, Marlon Wayans, and Dave Brown for dinner, sending a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.By Alex Zidel
- GramMarlon Wayans Pens Touching Tributes To Late Mother On Their Shared BirthdayMarlon Wayans wrote loving tributes to his mother while sharing photos of them together.By Erika Marie