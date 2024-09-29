Marlon Wayans Believes Boosie Badazz Isn't A "Monster" And That He'll Make Amends With His Daughter

Marlon Wayans says fans need to give Boosie time.

Marlon Wayans, who has a trans son, has come to Boosie Badazz's defense after the controversial rapper rebuked his daughter for being gay. The comedian argued that he believes Boosie will eventually figure the situation out and make peace with his daughter. In doing so, he asked fans to give him time to grow as a person.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "U can’t paint @BOOSIEOFFICIAL as a monster. That man is father that provides. I believe him, his daughter and God will figure this out. It took me. A second. Give their family grace and time. This is growing pain. She know her daddy loves her. That’s all that matters. He may come around he may not. But that’s on him and her." When one user argued that Wayans would never have called his child out in public, he responded: "I wouldn’t have BUT I understand the disposition and I will hold space for @BOOSIEOFFICIAL and his family."

As for Boosie's controversial comments, he called out his daughter during an appearance on Yung Miami's Caresha Please show. “I mean, she still can’t bring her situation to our house. My daughter is wrong. Well, why is she wrong? Because I don’t want it to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her,” he said. His daughter ended up firing back on social media, saying: "You suck, bruh. And I know you suck with that cause you'd rather go to the Internet and have a conversation with the Internet about your kids before you come to us and have that conversation."

Marlon Wayans Comes To Boosie's Defense

Check out Wayans' full comments on the situation below. It's far from the first time Boosie has made headlines for controversial remarks on the LGBTQ+ community. Be on the lookout for further updates on Marlon Wayans and Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

