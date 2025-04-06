Kanye West Takes A Shot At Drake In Bizarre New “Heil Hitler” Snippet

Last week, Kanye West announced that he'd be releasing yet another full-length album just weeks after dropping BULLY. He shared a tracklist for the project, titled WW3, which was jam-packed with bizarre song titles like "Hitler Ye And Jesus," "Free Diddy," and more. He also unveiled the cover art, which features two people wearing KKK-inspired costumes. The album was supposed to drop on Thursday (April 3), but ultimately, that didn't end up happening.

While it remains unclear exactly when Ye plans to drop the album, he did recently link up with Digital Nas for a Twitch stream to work on it and preview what's to come. At one point in the stream, they played a snippet of his song "Heil Hitler," which was pretty self-explanatory. It even includes a shot at Drake, who he appears to have a love-hate relationship with.

Kanye West New Album

"N****s be actin like f**g*ts so much I think they might be Drake... They dont understand the things I say on Twitter... all my n****s Nazis n***a Heil Hitler," he sings. This isn't the first preview he's given of the new album recently, however. Last week, he also debuted a song named after his wife Bianca Censori during a DJ Akademiks stream. In it, he reveals that the Australian model left him after one of his offensive X tirades and begs for her back.

"Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he admits. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted." For now, it's unconfirmed whether the two of them have gone their separate ways for good or if this was just a temporary split. He was recently spotted roaming around Tokyo by himself, however, suggesting that Censori could be out of the picture.