Kanye West Admits To Stalking Bianca Censori's Whereabouts Following Their Break-Up

Kanye West is allegedly dropping a new album called WW3 soon, and via DJ Akademiks, we got a taste of one of its tracks. Of course, by the title and his recent antics, you can sadly predict what this project will contain lyrically. But one of the more curious and vulnerable moments come when Ye admits his wife Bianca Censori allegedly ran away after she had a panic attack due to his tweets. "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he remarks on the Dave Blunts-assisted cut. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

Furthermore, Kanye compares his Bianca relationship to the abusive bond between Cassie and Diddy, and makes additional remarks about how people want to lock him up and send him away. What's interesting is that Kanye West and Bianca Censori denied divorce rumors in the past, so it's possible this supposed runaway moment doesn't represent an actual split. Then again, maybe it's more than a momentary divide, so we'll see in the near future if this speculation is worth anything.

Read More: Amber Rose Shares Why She Believes Kanye West Has Bianca Censori Constantly Naked In Public

Kanye West New Album

Elsewhere, we're sure Kanye West continues to indulge in controversy on this new WW3 album, whenever it actually comes out. He already gave DJ Akademiks more content and revelations ahead of their supposed part 2 stream in Japan, and took to Twitter to let off more disparaging remarks against certain communities and rappers. Still, the Chicago artist possibly settled into his true goal. Now, he dropped more music than fans expected, and will probably attach more unofficial releases to his rants moving forward.

Meanwhile, Ye keeps berating his previous family, the Kardashians. As such, Bianca Censori can see a clear example of how Kanye West's relationship can go south, and how disrespectful he can be. We will see whether or not this prompts a full breakup or if she will return, but either way, fans pointed to more dangerous issues relating to the Yeezy mogul more than his love life. They have other questions they want him to address...