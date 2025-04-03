Kanye West Makes Beats Live During DJ Akademiks Stream

Over the weekend, DJ Akademiks finally unveiled his heavily-teased interview with Kanye West. Unsurprisingly, various moments from the bizarre conversation quickly went viral. This included Ye debuting his KKK-inspired outfit, ranting about several of his industry peers, and more. Yesterday (April 2), the Chicago rapper teamed up with the internet personality once again, this time joining him live on stream.

He made beats while Ak looked on in amazement, also teasing his next release. Reportedly, he plans to drop a new album called WW3 at some point today, according to a tweet DJ Akademiks posted last night. "New Ye album dropping tomorrow. WW3," it read. This morning, the controversial performer took to X to share the tracklist, which is just as wild as one might expect. It features songs with names like "Free Diddy," "Hitler Ye And Jesus," "Virgil Let Me Down," and more.

Kanye West New Album

It also features a song named after Bianca Censori, who Ye married in December of 2022. In the song, he confirms that she left him following one of his infamous X tirades, and begs her to come back. He claims she had a panic attack over his hateful remarks, revealing he tracked her using the Maybach app when she drove off. "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he sings. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

It's unclear if Ye and Censori are over for good, or if the song was inspired by a short-lived split, as they've shut down divorce rumors in the past. For now, it also remains to be seen whether or not WW3 will actually drop today. If it does, it will follow the release of Ye's album BULLY, which he shared on social media last month.