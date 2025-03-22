Kanye West's New Album "BULLY V1" Reaches Top YouTube Trending Spot Despite Tirades

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1375 Views
Kanye West New Album BULLY V1 Top YouTube Trending Hip Hop News
Apr. 30, 2006; Indio, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West had previously leaked "BULLY V1" via social media earlier this week, but later expanded it for a more official YouTube release.

While it hasn't even been a full year since the last Kanye West album, we already have so much more music and (sadly) controversy to talk about. Ye's new album BULLY V1 officially released via his YouTube page as an extended music video to the shortened project he had already leaked via social media. The wrestling visuals take up pretty much the whole runtime, and despite his recent bigotries and bridge-burnings, it seems like folks found enough interest to tune in. With about 1.4 million views as of writing this article, the record reportedly reached the top of YouTube's trending page in the United States. Some fans claim it's for all content, other pages say it's just for music videos, but it's gaining steam either way.

In the background – or, more accurately, front and center – the Chicago creative continues to unleash rant after rant against his many allies and enemies, although it seems like BULLY V1's actual release paused this. But there is a big chance that this could change quick. DJ Akademiks recently claimed a Kanye West interview is on the way, telling folks they might do a part two in Japan (apparently he went back there recently) and asking rappers whom the Yeezy mogul berated in the interview to take it up with Kanye, not with him.

Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Rant

Speaking of berated rappers, one of Kanye West's latest unhinged rants was against his "No More Parties In L.A." collaborator, Kendrick Lamar. "KENDRICK A GOOD KID FROM A MAD CITY BUT LUCIEN WENT TO FAR WITH THIS KENDRICK S**T LAST YEAR AND THIS YEAR," he expressed after multiple other attacks against the Compton lyricist. "CARTI MADE MY FAVORITE MUSIC UNTIL I HEARD KENDRICK ON IT. WHAT IM SAYING IS NOT ABOUT KENDRICK. HES JUST A PAWN. THE ALBUM BEFORE NOT LIKE US TANKED THE ALBUM AFTER NOT LIKE US TANKED LUCIEN SEND HELP."

Elsewhere, FKA twigs recently spoke on her experience collaborating with Kanye West's daughter, as her EUSEXUA cut "Childlike Things" features North West. Considering how Ye went nuclear on Playboi Carti for asking Kanye's ex wife Kim Kardashian for allegedly asking for North vocals, we'll see what this results in. But in the meantime, BULLY V1 is soundtracking this latest meltdown, for better or worse.

