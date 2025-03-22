FKA twigs Speaks On North West Collaboration Amid Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef Over North West

FKA twigs may have grabbed a feature from Kanye West's oldest child, North West, at the perfect time. It seems like she's off limits for the time being. That's at least how it seems, as the father is protecting her from working with Playboi Carti. The two rappers are currently beefing with one another over this. But it's also possible that Ye is just mad that one of his former favorite artists didn't include him on MUSIC. The Chicago raised MC took exception to the Opium overseer for going behind his back and asking ex Kim Kardashian for permission to work with North West.

This led to him exploding on X (Twitter) earlier this week and setting off an influx of insults towards Carti. Kanye West also went off on Kim, shockingly labeling her as an alleged "SEX TRAFFICKER" at one point. That tweet in particular included some strays for FKA twigs, with Kanye accusing Kim off essentially allowing the UK singer to sexualize their daughter. "I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS," he admitted. Despite this call-out, the multi-hyphenate seems to be quite unbothered by it.

FKA twigs & North West "Childlike Things"

Instead, twigs has since gone on to explain the origin story behind her and North's collaboration Ye alluded to, "Childlike Things." The track appears on her most recent studio album, EUSEXUA, which has been lauded as being one of the best records of 2025 so far. Per Complex, she revealed why she wanted to grab the potential youthful star for this song in particular on her Instagram. According to twigs, the song's inception took place when she was about 12 or 13.