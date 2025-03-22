FKA twigs Speaks On North West Collaboration Amid Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef Over North West

BY Zachary Horvath 211 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: FKA twigs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
FKA twigs was sort of dragged into Kanye West's Twitter rant this week, but she seems unfazed by any potential threat.

FKA twigs may have grabbed a feature from Kanye West's oldest child, North West, at the perfect time. It seems like she's off limits for the time being. That's at least how it seems, as the father is protecting her from working with Playboi Carti. The two rappers are currently beefing with one another over this. But it's also possible that Ye is just mad that one of his former favorite artists didn't include him on MUSIC. The Chicago raised MC took exception to the Opium overseer for going behind his back and asking ex Kim Kardashian for permission to work with North West.

This led to him exploding on X (Twitter) earlier this week and setting off an influx of insults towards Carti. Kanye West also went off on Kim, shockingly labeling her as an alleged "SEX TRAFFICKER" at one point. That tweet in particular included some strays for FKA twigs, with Kanye accusing Kim off essentially allowing the UK singer to sexualize their daughter. "I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS," he admitted. Despite this call-out, the multi-hyphenate seems to be quite unbothered by it.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Talks Obama Co-Sign, "Speak Now Or," Denzel Washington & More

FKA twigs & North West "Childlike Things"

Instead, twigs has since gone on to explain the origin story behind her and North's collaboration Ye alluded to, "Childlike Things." The track appears on her most recent studio album, EUSEXUA, which has been lauded as being one of the best records of 2025 so far. Per Complex, she revealed why she wanted to grab the potential youthful star for this song in particular on her Instagram. According to twigs, the song's inception took place when she was about 12 or 13.

Overall, the track focuses on "dreaming of being a star, it's about dreaming about being around artists. It's about dreaming about being around people that are eccentric and big thinkers." While she felt she had a strong core idea brewing, she needed someone with "childlike energy," "tenacity," and a "strong point of view." She says that after hearing about how Ye said North was "so confident" despite her being only 11. "It suddenly occurred to me that I would’ve loved to have a friend like North who could speak up for themselves," FKA twigs said. Overall, she's really proud of the final results, adding, "When I listen to that verse, I just think this is about a young child that has a point of view, that has a very strong and unwavering point of view about what she believes in."

Read More: Wallo On New Book, Uplifting The Youth With His Story & More

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Worried About How Kanye West's Antics Are Influencing Their Kids 3.2K
Iggy Azalea Kanye West Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Iggy Azalea Tells Kanye West To Leave Her Son Out Of Playboi Carti Drama 1.8K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 1.8K
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards Relationships Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate 2.0K