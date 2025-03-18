Iggy Azalea Tells Kanye West To Leave Her Son Out Of Playboi Carti Drama

Kanye West went on another one of his infamous X tirades last night, taking shots at several of his industry peers. This included Playboi Carti, who he called out for trying to collaborate with his daughter North. “Tell my niece North send me a song,” Carti advised the 11-year-old's mother Kim Kardashian this week after she co-signed his SKIMS shout-out on MUSIC. Ye didn't appreciate this, and didn't hold back in his response.

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI,” he announced on X. “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”

Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti

“I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT [NOT] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM," he added. "HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME." Ye went on to mention Playboi Carti's son with Iggy Azalea, Onyx. "HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F*CK?" he wrote. His rant has prompted a response from Iggy, who made clear she doesn't want her child involved. She hopped on X early this morning to ask Ye to leave them out of his drama. According to her, Onyx doesn't even have a relationship with his father.

"Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this," she began. "At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?) But it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with. Does he read it? No. Hes a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (shitty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?"