Kanye West Teases "Alive" Music Video As Feud With Playboi Carti Heats Up

BY Cole Blake 674 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)
Kanye West and Playboi Carti have been beefing on social media for several months at this point.

Kanye West confirmed that he's working on a music video for his new song, "Alive," which he teased on his social media pages, last week. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he confirmed that he'll be filming the video in Utah and shared another snippet of the track. "Heading to Utah to shoot the video," West wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement for the release. "He made graduation card lowkey reinstated," one user joked. Another wrote: "WE forgive you bro. WE want the new album asap." DJ Akademiks even wrote that he'd meet West in Utah.

After West initially previewed the song, Playboi Carti accused him of stealing the track. To do so, he shared his own version featuring NBA YoungBoy. “DIS MY SONG LIL BRA @ye,” Carti wrote in a since-deleted post.

Read More: Playboi Carti Disses Kanye West And Accuses Ye Of Stealing His Song With NBA YoungBoy

Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef

Despite enjoying a collaborative relationship for several years, Kanye West had a falling out with Playboi Carti after the release of his latest album, Music. West alleged that Carti went behind his back to ask Kim Kardashian if he could work with their daughter, North West. In several posts on social media, he explained that he was also furious about Carti choosing to leave him off the album.

“HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” West wrote in one post referencing Carti. "HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME."

Eventually, West even tagged Iggy Azalea and mentioned her son with Carti. “HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F*CK?” he wrote. Carti kept his response brief, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "YE STFU."

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti's Beef May Be Ending Soon

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Iggy Azalea Kanye West Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Iggy Azalea Tells Kanye West To Leave Her Son Out Of Playboi Carti Drama 2.5K
playboi carti & kanye Music Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained 10.2K
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Music Kanye West Pledges To “Legally Burn” Playboi Carti in a “Gas Chamber” 3.7K
Kanye West Unleashes Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Unleashes On Playboi Carti For Trying To Collaborate With His Daughter North 1.9K