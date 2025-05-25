Kanye West confirmed that he's working on a music video for his new song, "Alive," which he teased on his social media pages, last week. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he confirmed that he'll be filming the video in Utah and shared another snippet of the track. "Heading to Utah to shoot the video," West wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement for the release. "He made graduation card lowkey reinstated," one user joked. Another wrote: "WE forgive you bro. WE want the new album asap." DJ Akademiks even wrote that he'd meet West in Utah.

After West initially previewed the song, Playboi Carti accused him of stealing the track. To do so, he shared his own version featuring NBA YoungBoy. “DIS MY SONG LIL BRA @ye,” Carti wrote in a since-deleted post.

Read More: Playboi Carti Disses Kanye West And Accuses Ye Of Stealing His Song With NBA YoungBoy

Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef

Despite enjoying a collaborative relationship for several years, Kanye West had a falling out with Playboi Carti after the release of his latest album, Music. West alleged that Carti went behind his back to ask Kim Kardashian if he could work with their daughter, North West. In several posts on social media, he explained that he was also furious about Carti choosing to leave him off the album.

“HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” West wrote in one post referencing Carti. "HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME."