What more is there to say about Iggy Azalea? A fascinating case study in modern-day hip-hop, Iggy has experienced both uplifting highs and tempestuous lows throughout her tenure in the game. An Australian expat who found success in the United States music industry, Iggy earned a valuable co-sign when Tip Harris brought her into the Grand Hustle fold. Before long, she was finding success with songs like the suggestive "Pussy" and "Fancy," the latter of which locked down a longstanding Hot 100 Record.

Yet it wasn't all smooth sailing; lyrical controversies would soon rear their heads, and Iggy's position as a chart-topping heavyweight began to falter. Once propped up by her mentor T.I, she was later cast aside by the very same man who inked her first deal. Still, with a formula of seductive lyricism and videos to match, Iggy has remained a YouTube darling with every new video she drops. With a modus operandi that includes a) cash b) ass and c) bags, Iggy continues to move forward at her own pace.