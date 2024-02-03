music video
- SongsRiTchie Drops New Single "Dizzy" With Amine Ahead Of His First Solo Album: StreamThe By Storm lyricist, formerly of Injury Reserve, tapped a fellow top-tier spitter for this creative, critical... and yes, dizzying record.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsMaino & Young Thug Team Up For New Single, "Poetry"Young Thug and Maino star in the track's accompanying music video.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsSematary Returns To His Distorted Trap Realm On New Single "Headlights": StreamIn contrast to his last single "Wendigo," the Haunted Mound leader is refreshing his old style after diverting into rock songwriting and production.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's New Music Video Dissing Blueface"Shotta Flow 7" contains a lot of shots at the California rapper, who has plenty of beef history with everyone in this headline.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCentral Cee Goes Full R&B On "I Will"This is Cee's first track of 2024. By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosThe Weeknd Drops "Popular" Music Video With Madonna & Playboi Carti: WatchA couple of months after the song's release, and days after the music video's premiere on "Fortnite," we finally got these lavish visuals.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Weeknd Debuts "Popular" Video With Madonna & Playboi Carti On "Fortnite"The Weeknd's newest music video is only available on "Fortnite."By Cole Blake
- MusicB.G. Reflects On Prison Experience In New Music Video, "Really Understand"B.G. raps from a jail cell in his newest video.By Cole Blake
- SongsSleepy Hallow Samples 112 On Fun New Single, "Cupid's Guidance"Sleepy Hallow is gearing up for his 2024 "Boy Meets World" tour.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsPolo G Returns With New Video And Single "Sorrys & Ferraris"Polo G is being consistent.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSexyy Red Jokes About Putting Drake On Child Support As "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Goes ViralSexyy Red continues to win.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosBrent Faiyaz & Lupita Nyong'o Drop Enticing & Mind-Bending Music Video For "WY@"Brent and Lupita really delivered on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKASHDAMI Delivers High-Octane New Track, "Want!"The track will appear on KASHDAMI's upcoming album, "Oasis."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIs Drake Dropping A "Rich Baby Daddy" Video? Fans Seek Answers On Rapper's InstagramImages of Sexyy Red & SZA recently appeared on Drizzy's social media.By Ben Mock
- MusicPlayboi Carti, Kanye West, & Bianca Censori Link Up In L.A.Kanye West wore both a Michael Myers mask and a Jason Voorhees mask.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Hints Quavo & Rich The Kid Collab Is On The WayAs we wait for "Vultures," we wouldn't be surprised if the Chicago artist decides to add even more features and team-ups to it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto Hits Ice Spice's Home Of The Bronx For New Music Video Shoot, Fans ReactWhile there's no real or outward instances of a feud between these femcees, the optics certainly don't paint them in a friendly light.By Gabriel Bras Nevares