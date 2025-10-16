Ice Spice Claims Someone Is View-Botting Her "Baddie Baddie" Music Video

Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ice Spice dropped "Baddie Baddie" on September 26. The single features a prominent sample of "Bad Girls," a 2013 hit by M.I.A.

There are a lot of unethical practices that hang around the music business and botting is one of them. It was a driver of Drake's initial accusations against UMG regarding the popularity of "Not Like Us." However, that was deemed to be not true by Spotify. "I talked to my man from Spotify. [...] Them Kendrick streams is real," DJ Akademiks confirmed after being one of the biggest voices speculating about the song's reach.

In the end, most of the time, its folks peddling rumors. However, in the case of Ice Spice, we may have a legitimate case on our hands. In a post by itsavibe on X, YouTube commenters underneath the "Baddie Baddie" music video noticed a rapid and fishy inflation in the visual's view count.

Some were going off on the Bronx femcee, accusing her of being the one to purchase views. "From 1 to 5 million in 37 minutes and 0 new comments. Dear Spice, don' embarrass yourself with bots," one user writes.

"You forgot to buy the likes too sis," another quips. However, Ice Spice is claiming that she's not the one behind this. Instead, she claims that someone is trying to run up the views for her. She puts this person on blast for allegedly doing so writing on X, "somebody thought they ate buying views for me [laughing emoji]... bby it's chess, not checkers [saluting emoji]."

Ice Spice Latto Beef

While no one might ever know who's responsible, this just further puts into question what reach is real and what isn't. It's worth noting though that the "Baddie Baddie" visual was packed with stars and twerking so maybe it would have gotten its 6.8 million views at some point?

Olympic gold medalist and American gymnast Suni(sa) Lee, model Anok Yai, and up-and-coming artist Bb trickz all star in the video. It follows her feud-ending linkup with Latto titled "Gyatt," which also went viral.

Both artists haven't divulged too far as to what led them to reconcile. As a result, some fans have speculated that this single was merely for business purposes. Latto didn't really help matters buy giving another pretty PR-friendly answer. "Girls, you know, we just… Her team reached out to my team, and we figured it out. At first I was like, [disapproving ‘hrmph’], but then I was like, [approving ‘hrmph’]."

