Latto Reveals Her True Feelings About Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

BY Cole Blake 426 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto on the court after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Latto says that she's willing to rekindle her relationship with anybody after making amends with Ice Spice.

Latto addressed whether she'll ever make amends with Nicki Minaj during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night. In doing so, she also commented on her recent beef with Ice Spice and how they teamed up for the single, "GYATT," earlier this year.

“Girls, you know, we just… Her team reached out to my team, and we figured it out,” she said of her issues with Ice Spice. “At first I was like, [disapproving ‘hrmph’], but then I was like, [approving ‘hrmph’].”

As for Nicki Minaj, she added that she’s “open” to “rekindling with anybody.” From there, Gizelle Bryant, remarked, “We love Nicki,” to which Latto replied, “I did, too.”

Fans in the comments section on YouTube had mixed reactions to Latto's handling of the situation. "I want to make this point clear so everyone understands that Nicki is not responsible for the downfall of these girls, but rather their bad deeds, lack of talent, and trying to compare and try to imitate Nicki and other legends who have carved their own path is the reason that will lead to their downfall," one top response read. Another came to Latto's defense. "I respect Latto for being honest. I'm sure she doesn't hate Nicki. And Nicki doesn't hate Latto. I believe her feelings were hurt & Nicki feelings were hurt as well. I honestly hope in the future they can forgive one another and move past their differences," they wrote.

Read More: Latto Fans Roll Their Eyes At Pregnancy Rumors After Japan Show

Latto & Nicki Minaj Beef

Latto and Nicki Minaj have been at odds for a number of years. Back in 2022, the Grammys moved one of Minaj's songs to the pop category while keeping Latto in the rap section. This prompted Minaj to erupt on social media.

In addition to feuding with Latto, Nicki Minaj has been making headlines in recent days for beefing with Cardi B following the release of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? She took aim at Cardi's relationship with Stefon Diggs on X (formerly Twitter), last week, following the news that they're expecting their first child together. The two then traded shots all over social media for several days.

Read More: Yung Miami's Comments About Josh Allen Lead To Major Revelation About Her Love Life

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
cardi-b-apologizes-to-latto-hip-hop-news Music Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto Following Shocking Leaked Call Audio 3.6K
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, California Music DJ Akademiks Stunned To Discover Nicki Minaj Genuinely Sold Out "Pink Friday 2" Tour 6.2K
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Latto May Have Taken More Shots At Nicki Minaj During Rolling Loud 3.7K
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, California Music Nicki Minaj's Barbz Are Already Demanding A "Pink Friday 2" Tour Film 1420
Comments 0