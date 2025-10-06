Latto Reveals Her True Feelings About Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

Latto addressed whether she'll ever make amends with Nicki Minaj during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night. In doing so, she also commented on her recent beef with Ice Spice and how they teamed up for the single, "GYATT," earlier this year.

“Girls, you know, we just… Her team reached out to my team, and we figured it out,” she said of her issues with Ice Spice. “At first I was like, [disapproving ‘hrmph’], but then I was like, [approving ‘hrmph’].”

As for Nicki Minaj, she added that she’s “open” to “rekindling with anybody.” From there, Gizelle Bryant, remarked, “We love Nicki,” to which Latto replied, “I did, too.”

Fans in the comments section on YouTube had mixed reactions to Latto's handling of the situation. "I want to make this point clear so everyone understands that Nicki is not responsible for the downfall of these girls, but rather their bad deeds, lack of talent, and trying to compare and try to imitate Nicki and other legends who have carved their own path is the reason that will lead to their downfall," one top response read. Another came to Latto's defense. "I respect Latto for being honest. I'm sure she doesn't hate Nicki. And Nicki doesn't hate Latto. I believe her feelings were hurt & Nicki feelings were hurt as well. I honestly hope in the future they can forgive one another and move past their differences," they wrote.

Latto & Nicki Minaj Beef

Latto and Nicki Minaj have been at odds for a number of years. Back in 2022, the Grammys moved one of Minaj's songs to the pop category while keeping Latto in the rap section. This prompted Minaj to erupt on social media.