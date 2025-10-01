Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto Following Shocking Leaked Call Audio

It's been a wild few days for Cardi B, who's found herself in hot water with several of her contemporaries. Of course, the biggest topic has been Cardi's X/Twitter beef with Nicki Minaj, but she's also gotten into it with JT and BIA.

Recently, a shocking audio clip of her threatening to beat up Ice Spice surfaced online after DJ Akademiks shared it. “I’mma show y’all!" she said in the clip. "I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my n****s. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m p***y a** Latto?”

The Latto stray was surprising for fans, especially given Cardi recently enlisted her for the remix to her song "ErrTime." The pair seem to be good friends, not just people who are friendly out of convenience. Cardi issued a public apology to Latto for the slight.

"I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet," she opened the tweet. "AND NOPE! I'm not too prideful to apologize to someone I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.” Notably and unsurprisingly, Ice Spice did not receive an apology.

