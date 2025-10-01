Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto Following Shocking Leaked Call Audio

BY Devin Morton 751 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
cardi-b-apologizes-to-latto-hip-hop-news
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Cardi B and Latto backstage during HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Cardi B apologized to Latto for the stray she received during a leaked call where Cardi threatened to fight Ice Spice.

It's been a wild few days for Cardi B, who's found herself in hot water with several of her contemporaries. Of course, the biggest topic has been Cardi's X/Twitter beef with Nicki Minaj, but she's also gotten into it with JT and BIA.

Recently, a shocking audio clip of her threatening to beat up Ice Spice surfaced online after DJ Akademiks shared it. “I’mma show y’all!" she said in the clip. "I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my n****s. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m p***y a** Latto?”

The Latto stray was surprising for fans, especially given Cardi recently enlisted her for the remix to her song "ErrTime." The pair seem to be good friends, not just people who are friendly out of convenience. Cardi issued a public apology to Latto for the slight.

"I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet," she opened the tweet. "AND NOPE! I'm not too prideful to apologize to someone I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.” Notably and unsurprisingly, Ice Spice did not receive an apology.

Read More: Cardi B's "AM I THE DRAMA" Sees Decent Drop In Early Second-Week Sales Update

Cardi B Nicki Minaj Beef

Elsewhere, she accused Ice Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., of being the man behind the leaked clip. Rosemond emphatically denied the accusation, but Cardi was not buying it. After that exchange, she refocused her energy on Nicki Minaj, as the pair have recently been going back and forth through tweets. Cardi went full "Meet The Grahams," apologizing to Minaj's son for her mother spending his birthday arguing with her instead of celebrating. Latto and Cardi both share a common foe in Minaj, though Latto has seemingly reconciled with Ice Spice, who Cardi clearly has no love for. It will be interesting to see what comes next for all involved.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Ice Spice Alleged Audio Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Vows To Violently Attack Ice Spice In Shocking Alleged Audio 4.5K
2025 Global Citizen Festival Music Cardi B Tries To Explain Her Fiery Rant About Ice Spice 2.2K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Seemingly Disses Cardi B In New Song Snippet After Disturbing Audio Surfaces 2.8K
Stella McCartney SU26 Show Front Row Arrivals and Meet and Greet Music Ice Spice's Manager Denies Leaking Cardi B's Intense Phone Call 741
Comments 0