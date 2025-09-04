Latto & Ice Spice Finally Put Their Feud To Rest With New Single "Gyatt"

BY Devin Morton 319 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
latto-ice-spice-gyatt-stream latto-ice-spice-gyatt-stream
After a strange period of beef between the two, Latto and Ice Spice have squashed the feud and joined forces for "Gyatt."

For much of 2024, Latto and Ice Spice had beef with one another. The origin of their conflict was not entirely clear, but it was speculated that it was (to some degree) a proxy battle between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj that turned into its own thing.

In January of last year, Ice dropped "Think U The S**t," which fans believed was a response to a line from Latto's collaboration with Offset, "Fine As Can Be." For the rest of the year, Latto continued to take shots at Ice, and Ice continued to not engage.

Now, in 2025, the pair have seemingly squashed whatever beef they had to join forces for a new single. "Gyatt" was released on Thursday, and it's exactly the type of song one would expect to hear from these two.

Produced by Pooh Beatz and several others, "Gyatt" finds Ice and Latto talking about men, getting as explicit as they typically do on tracks like these. Latto seemingly references the feud with Ice, at one point rapping "I s**t on h**s for sure, but I ain't into scat," which reads like a fairly direct mention of "Think U The S**t."

Ice comes through with possibly the most solid performance of her career, sounding remarkably at home on this track. Her flow is strong, even if the lyrics are not much to write home about.

The pair did not release a video for the song yet, but the single's cover pays direct homage to WWE. Some kind of wrestling-themed video to symbolically put the beef to an end could very well be in the cards. Until then, check out the song below.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Female Rap Albums Of All-Time

Latto & Ice Spice - "Gyatt"

Quotable Lyrics:

Since elementary, b***hes said I think I'm all that (All that)
My man be gassin' me, he puttin' a battery in my back (Peow)
I s**t on h**s for sure, but I ain't into the scat (Brr)
I turn around and thick s**t has entered the chat, okay (Woo)

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Suspected To Be Dissing Latto Again During Coachella Performance Of Unreleased Song 2.6K
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Music Latto Seems To Blast Ice Spice On New Single "Sunday Service" Amid Alleged Beef 12.1K
Griselda NY Event | Netflix Music Latto Takes Heat From Ice Spice Fans Amid Disappointing Sales Projections 3.5K
Sips &amp; Sounds Summer Festival Music Latto's Visuals For "Sunday Service" Spark Beef Speculation With Ice Spice, Coi Leray, & More 1.6K
Comments 0