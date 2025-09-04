Latto & Ice Spice Finally Put Their Feud To Rest With New Single "Gyatt"

For much of 2024, Latto and Ice Spice had beef with one another. The origin of their conflict was not entirely clear, but it was speculated that it was (to some degree) a proxy battle between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj that turned into its own thing.

In January of last year, Ice dropped "Think U The S**t," which fans believed was a response to a line from Latto's collaboration with Offset, "Fine As Can Be." For the rest of the year, Latto continued to take shots at Ice, and Ice continued to not engage.

Now, in 2025, the pair have seemingly squashed whatever beef they had to join forces for a new single. "Gyatt" was released on Thursday, and it's exactly the type of song one would expect to hear from these two.

Produced by Pooh Beatz and several others, "Gyatt" finds Ice and Latto talking about men, getting as explicit as they typically do on tracks like these. Latto seemingly references the feud with Ice, at one point rapping "I s**t on h**s for sure, but I ain't into scat," which reads like a fairly direct mention of "Think U The S**t."

Ice comes through with possibly the most solid performance of her career, sounding remarkably at home on this track. Her flow is strong, even if the lyrics are not much to write home about.

The pair did not release a video for the song yet, but the single's cover pays direct homage to WWE. Some kind of wrestling-themed video to symbolically put the beef to an end could very well be in the cards. Until then, check out the song below.

Latto & Ice Spice - "Gyatt"

