Ice Spice Does Not Understand Why Latto Has Beef With Her

Ice Spice has no issues with Latto.

The Ice Spice and Latto saga continues. In a new interview with Rolling Stone to ahead of the release of Ice's debut album Y2K, she covered several topics. She spoke about her newfound success in the rap game, her role in the upcoming Spike Lee film High and Low, becoming friends with Taylor Swift, and, of course, her feud with Latto. The two have been taking shots at one another since early last year, if their fans are to be believed.

People speculated that Ice's January single "Think U The Sh*t" is about Latto. Ice confirmed that it was, referencing a snippet of a song Latto played on her TikTok and the accompanying clip showing footage of an Ice Spice music video in the background. Ice called it a "weak-ass snippet" in a X space. Latto responded by filming her next music video in The Bronx, Ice's hometown. The two have taken subtle digs at each other since then. When asked about her conflict with Latto directly, Ice did not attempt to skirt the question.

Ice Spice Addresses Latto Feud In Rolling Stone Cover Story

"I can understand a friendly competition, but I feel like at this point it's a joke that she's just dragged out, and it's not even funny," said Ice Spice. The perceived feud between the two has gone for over a year, with neither of them making direct statements toward each other. Latto recently said that she has no desire to battle Ice, as they operate in two different lanes. Ice seemingly confirmed that with her words in the Rolling Stone interview.