Latto Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Real Beef With Ice Spice

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 Artist Lineup Press Conference
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 19: Rapper Latto attends Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 Artist Lineup Press Conference on March 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Latto says if she were to engage in a rap battle, she’d be selective about her opponent.

It's no secret that Latto and Ice Spice haven't always gotten along. According to the Atlanta-born femcee, however, she has no intentions of challenging the "Phat Butt" performer to a battle. During a recent interview with Billboard, she explained that if she were to go up against someone à la Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, she'd be selective about her opponent. According to her, Ice doesn't seem interested in full-fledged rap beef, so she'd prefer to keep the disses light.

“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go tit for tat with,” Latto said. “I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, 'Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.'"

Latto Doesn't Think Ice Spice Is Up For A Battle

She continued, noting how whatever shade that's been thrown thus far hasn't been a big deal to her, as it's just part of the game. "Everybody gon’ take their lil jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me. I feel like you should do that. Continue to! But as far as actual whole diss records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like... would it even make sense? It wouldn’t," she also added.

While Latto may not be interested in going "tit for tat" with Ice Spice, it doesn't look like their feud has shown any signs of slowing down. They traded some shots at the BET Awards last month, for example, right after Latto seemingly taunted Ice Spice with a "Think U The Sh*t" cake. What do you think of Latto claiming she wouldn't want to battle Ice Spice? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

