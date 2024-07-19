Latto Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Real Beef With Ice Spice

Latto says if she were to engage in a rap battle, she’d be selective about her opponent.

It's no secret that Latto and Ice Spice haven't always gotten along. According to the Atlanta-born femcee, however, she has no intentions of challenging the "Phat Butt" performer to a battle. During a recent interview with Billboard, she explained that if she were to go up against someone à la Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, she'd be selective about her opponent. According to her, Ice doesn't seem interested in full-fledged rap beef, so she'd prefer to keep the disses light.

“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go tit for tat with,” Latto said. “I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, 'Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.'"

Latto Doesn't Think Ice Spice Is Up For A Battle

She continued, noting how whatever shade that's been thrown thus far hasn't been a big deal to her, as it's just part of the game. "Everybody gon’ take their lil jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me. I feel like you should do that. Continue to! But as far as actual whole diss records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like... would it even make sense? It wouldn’t," she also added.