Latto's Booty Devours Skimpy Shorts & Leaves Everyone Speechless

Latto is the "Sugar Honey Iced Tea".

The female hip-hop side of the industry has been on fire all year long so far. It feels like for the first time in a little while that the number of superstar ladies is just massive. Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, Little Simz, GloRilla, and Ice Spice are just a handful of them. Latto is certainly right there in the thick of it, as it feels like every month she has a new banger. In 2024, she has "Sunday Service", its remix with Megan and Flo Milli, her features for Jennifer Lopez and Anycia, and most recently, "Big Mama". While it is not a release this year, "Seven" with Jung Kook of BTS fame is continuing to do serious numbers after eclipsing one billion streams in 2023. However, Latto is far from done feeding the fans, especially when it comes it her booty thirst traps.

Fans and artists alike are drooling over her dressing down in a causal wifebeater/Adidas black athletic shorts fit. The lax get-up continues down to Latto's shoe game, as she is also sporting some Adidas cheetah print Wales Bonner low tops. Of course, the Columbus, Ohio native's love for the animal print does not stop there. Latto completes the outfit with a matching bag and her now iconic cheetah print panties, which are teased in a suggestive manner.

Read More: Lil Reese Denies Inciting Violence Amid Bhad Bhabie Controversy

Latto Has Everyone Weak In The Knees

While the buttocks are a major highlight once again, fans were also praising her other physical features. "No caption even needed, the face alone CLEARS", one user gushes. "Never gotta do too much 🔥😍" another points out. SZA was being a girl's girl in the comments, simply stating, "So fire". Famous Dex popped out of the woodwork while getting quite kinky, "I wanna kiss them toes". Latto did add a tweet in the photo dump that read, "I'm finna get cute & go out tf". She certainly did that and all of her fans would agree.