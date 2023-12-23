Latto Dances On Stripper Pole At Her 25th Birthday, Poses With Live Tiger In Sexy Photos

In just a matter of months, Latto's 777 album will turn two. By now, her listeners are growing hungry for new music from the Atlanta-based lyricist, though she did tie them over with "Put It On Da Floor" in the summer, along with the single's viral Cardi B remix. More recently we heard her getting into the Christmas spirit on "The Grinch Freestyle," and before that, she and Jung Kook broke records thanks to their work together on "Seven." For now, Latto looks to be sitting comfortably in her features bag. Even though solo music efforts are rare this fall, she's making sure to keep the world talking with sultry thirst traps.

On Friday (December 22), the "Lottery" hitmaker celebrated her 25th birthday – an occasion which she marked with yet another sexy photoshoot. To commemorate a quarter century of life, Latto (born Alyssa Stephens) had a live tiger brought on location to pose with her. "Year of the tiger 🐅🎂" she wrote in her Instagram caption, even including behind-the-scenes clips of what it was like to be so close to the majestic striped creature while modelling vintage Roberto Cavalli.

Latto Goes All Out for Her Latest Birthday Shoot

When getting lit and entertaining partygoers on Friday evening, Latto kept herself the centre of attention, hopping on the pole to show off her dance moves. In her fuzzy, animal print two-piece set, the birthday girl confidently strutted, lifted herself up, and landed on the ground in perfect timing to shake her booty for everyone watching on. It's obvious the blonde beauty was feeling herself, and everyone cheering on only made her more gassed.

Blonde Beauty Puts in Work on the Pole

Which song from Latto's discography would you most like to see her perform a full pole dancing routine to? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

