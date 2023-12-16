Luh Tyler And Latto Team Up For The First Time On Holiday-Inspired Cut "The Grinch Freestyle"

There are a lot of rappers who are leaving a huge impression on people this year. Two of those are Luh Tyler and Latto. Both of them are very young and fairly new to the game. But, they are figuring out how to become stars very quickly.

Latto played a huge part in Jung Kook's song "Seven" becoming the fastest song to one billion streams in Spotify history. Additionally, she dropped one of the rowdiest bangers of the year with "Put In On Da Floor" and its sequel with Cardi B. As For Luh Tyler, his idiosyncratic raspy and low-pitch flow has been becoming a trend in hip-hop. He is been gaining more and more notoriety with more established names as the months go by.

Listen To "The Grinch Freestyle" By Luh Tyler And Latto

Now, he is working with the self-proclaimed best female rapper in Atlanta for a new holiday-adjacent single. "The Grinch Freestyle" makes a fun comparison to haters who are mad about their success early on in the industry. The music video is quite hilarious with a man riding around on a bicycle with green paint and a Santa suit on. You can check out the song on all DSPs, or the visuals above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "The Grinch Freestyle," by Luh Tyler and Latto? After hearing this, do you think both should collaborate again in the future? Who had the better performance on this song and why? Which rapper has had the better year overall? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Luh Tyler and Latto. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stand on business, pull up and get busy, pick a place (Buh)

H**s ain't tryna fight, they swingin' belts and pullin' lace (Buh, buh)

Let that h* think I forgot, when I catch her, I'ma blank

Got these diamonds out the sink, s*** water, hit like tank (Water)

B*****s think they ballin', but they really Ja Morant (They ain't)

Like a two-year-old in diapers, walk 'round like my s*** don't stink

