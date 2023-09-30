Maxo Kream Recruits Up-And-Comer Luh Tyler For “Whatchamacallit”

Veteran Houston, Texas rapper Maxo Kream has been at it since the early 2010s. He has six albums and one deluxe version to his name and he is still going strong today. Just last year was when the newest edition of his 2021 album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, was released. On that project, he nabbed some big-time features such as Tyler, The Creator, Don Toliver, A$AP Rocky, and Freddie Gibbs. The extended example brought on a few more impressive guests, including Benny The Butcher, Anderson .Paak, BabyFace Ray, and more.

Since that, Kream has remained fairly active landing a few features a handful of singles. The first and only in which he is the headliner is with Key Glock on "Bonecrusher." He has been on other songs with Jimmy Bolt, 03 Greedo, HOODLUM, and more. A few rappers that have been in the game for a little while have begun to take notice of a rising talent in Florida. Luh Tyler is having a moment right now and Maxo wanted to shed light on this 17-year-old.

Listen To "Whatchamacallit" From Maxo Kream And Luh Tyler

In some of the bars from Tyler's lone verse on "Whatchamacallit," he says, "They be tryna take my flow." That is has rung true believe it or not. A song called "Luh Tyler Flow" has been redone by a few different rappers, with them paying respect to what the youngster is bringing stylistically. Now, he nabs a nice placement on this Kream single.

What are your initial thoughts on Maxo Kream's and Luh Tyler's new collaboration single "Whatchamacallit?" Is this Maxo's best song and rapping performance of 2023? Is Luh Tyler the next best rapper out of Florida? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, make your face go (Frrt)

Bullets hot, they fuego (Plug)

I wake up and chase dough (On God)

You wake up and chase h**s

You talking 'bout bands, I make those

They be tryna take my flow

