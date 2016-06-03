In the tradition of Snoop Dogg on The Chronic and Eminem on 2001, Anderson .Paak used his whopping six features on Dr. Dre’s latest album Compton to show us why he’s a one-of-a-kind artist that the world needs to pay attention to. With his unmistakable high-pitched tone, poignant lyricism, and unmatched musicality, Anderson .Paak has become the breakout favorite of hip hop heads and indie snobs alike. The 30-year-old rapper/singer/producer has been honing his craft(s) for decades, under different aliases and in different bands, such as Breezy Lovejoy and NxWorries. With the release of his second studio album Malibu, numerous show stopping appearances on late-night television, and his recent signing to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath, Anderson .Paak is the guy that everybody should be betting on.