DD Osama And Luh Tyler Link Up For “Pup”

DD Osama and Luh Tyler are here with a brand new single called “Pup.” Both teenagers are bringing bars about climbing to the top of the rap game while putting others in their place. The hook goes, “He jumped, he jumped on the mic and rapped ’bout motion / All that just a bluff / N**** I done touched [?] now I need more, that ain’t enough / N**** actin’ like he big dog, know he just a pup / They be trying to hold you down, these n***** mad to see you up.” It is an aggressive trap anthem with a simple beat, but the lyrics are what makes the song interesting.

This is also the first time Osama and Tyler have been together on the same track and this song could lead them to running it back. It has already racked up 400,000 views in just over a day and there is a reason for that. Both rappers are making a name for themselves quickly, but it is also because of the visuals that go with “Pup.” In one of the most wild videos of 2023, it is both hysterical and unexpected what transpires.

DD Osama’s Music Video Is HILARIOUS: Watch

The music video opens with an elderly couple talking about what they see across the street in their neighborhood. Both are speaking in Spanish and the grandpa is confused as to why the kids (Osama and Tyler) are dressed the way they are. The grandma is siding with them saying, “There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s the trend.” What proceeds is the grandma joining in on the the party the two rappers are at and she is having a blast.

What are your thoughts on this new track “Pup” by DD Osama and Luh Tyler? Who had the better verse and should these two work together more? If you had to rate how wild the music video was from one to 10 what would you give it? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, we made it to the top now, we get into them blues

N**** know we steady takin’ dubs, no, we won’t ever lose

Jump up on the mic, I beat it up, I give that b***h a bruise

Yeah, we gon’ run that paper, just stack it to the roof

Yeah, stack it to the roof, we gettin’ paid, ain’t nothin’ knew

