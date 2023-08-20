Massive Fan Brawl Breaks Out During 49ers Preseason Game

The San Francisco 49ers evened their preseason record to 1-1 on August 19, securing a 21-20 victory at home against the Denver Broncos. Trey Lance appeared to assuage some of the fears about his ability. The former FCS star threw for 173 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Meanwhile, 7th-round rookie Ronnie Bell put up 114 yards on seven receptions as he fights for a place on the final roster.

On the other side of the field, the Broncos dropped to 0-2 on the preseason. This was despite a strong performance from undrafted running back Jaleel McLaughlin. McLaughlin had 45 yards on the ground with one touchdown. However, McLaughlin also caught a short TD pass from Ben DiNucci. McLaughlin has been described as the “greatest running back you’ve never heard of” after rushing for over 8,000 yards in college. However, the result of the game was overshadowed by the chaos unfolding in the stands.

Brawl Breaks Out At Levi’s Stadium

HUGE FIGHT breaks out in stands of 49ers vs Broncos 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Szer6w5D6j — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 20, 2023

A major brawl broke out amongst a section of 49ers supporters during the game, quickly devolving into a full-blown fight. Footage from the incident shows fans shoving one another while also throwing closed-fist punches. At one point, a fan is shown to have been knocked unconscious by the ruckus. The man in question was seen bloodied and shaken as stewards tried to help him away from the area.

It’s unknown what caused the fight to break out, and police are yet to announce any arrests. What’s most unusual is that the fight occurred between 49ers supporters. This is opposed to the brawl being between fans of the two teams on the field. Other outlets that the commotion was caused by three rowdy fans and rippled behind those instigators. Fans and security alike could be seen trying to restrain the fighters. Furthermore, it appears that the main confrontation was between a man in a Jerry Rice jersey and a man in a white t-shirt. It is the man in the white t-shirt who was briefly knocked out and later led away bleeding.

