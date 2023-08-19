Jake Paul Claims He Would Have Killed Nate Diaz If Boxing Match Had Been A Street Fight

Jake Paul is clearly not feeling very secure about his recent unanimous decision victory over MMA fighter Nate Diaz. Diaz, making his boxing debut, surprisingly well his own against the 6-1 Paul, making it through to the final bell. Outside of the first few rounds, it was far from the KO beatdown that people were expecting Paul to deliver.

We say that Paul appears to be feeling a little insecure as he took to social media to take some more jabs at Diaz. Posting to his Instagram story, Paul shared an image of one of the knockdowns he scored on Diaz. “Knocked this bitch out of the ring. Y’all think shit is sweet because I have blonde hair fr. If this was a street fight he’d be dead right now.” He posted another image of Diaz getting up from the knockdown, adding “Stay on your knees son.”

Jake Paul Makes Wild Street Fight Claims About Nate Diaz

It’s an incredibly bold claim from Paul to suggest that he would have dominated a no-holds-barred fight against Diaz. Paul is a showfighter. He picks easy-to-win fights that will get a lot of publicity. In his seven-fight career, he’s fought one professional boxer and lost. Instead, Paul brings in debut fighters to pummel in front of massive audiences. He’s essentially the Harlem Globetrotters of boxing right now. All sizzle, no steak. For example, Diaz is very eager to have an MMA rematch because it will simply be the complete opposite – it would be Paul making his debut against an experienced fighter.

As for the street fight allegations – Paul is approaching this from a boxing mindset. He thinks he’d kill Diaz if the two men squared off as boxers but without restrictions. The problem is that Diaz is immediately going to utilize MMA abilities to end the fight. And this isn’t hypothetical, Diaz literally did this exact thing earlier this year. While in New Orleans, Diaz got into an argument with a guy on the street. After some jawing and shoving, Diaz wrapped the guy in a headlock and choked him out. So yeah, it looks like Jake Paul isn’t feeling too great about his most recent fight right now.

