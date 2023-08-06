Saweetie’s Tiny Blue Ring Girl Outfit Leaves Jake Paul & Nate Diaz Commentators Drooling

She may have a Grammy nomination under her belt (something many other female rap veterans are still striving for), but that hasn’t stopped the internet from encouraging Saweetie to retire from hip-hop in favour of modelling. Thankfully, the Icy Girl is a pro at posing for Instagram photo dumps, and rumour has it her boyfriend YG gives her a monthly allowance to keep her looking fresh and fly in designer duds. On Saturday (August 5), she took a break from grabbing dinner in West Hollywood with her man to, instead, work a shift as a ring girl at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight.

The YouTuber ultimately came out on top in the 10-round spat. While it was entertaining to watch him take down his opponent, many eyes in the building were notably on Saweetie throughout the night. “And there is Saweetie once again. Gentleman, I’m telling you, I might leave commentary if she keeps doing this,” one of the announcers thirstily declared as the “Best Friend” hitmaker turned around for the camera to show off her bubble butt.

Saweetie Shows Off Her (Ass)ets at Paul vs. Diaz Fight

Saweetie was a ringside girl for the #PaulDiaz fight 👀🥊pic.twitter.com/aCVKimEJES — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) August 6, 2023

As the voice behind the camera returns to work, Saweetie grins and blows a kiss at the camera. To contrast her uniform for the night, the California native rocked a platinum blonde wig. She also channelled her inner Barbie Girl with beautiful pink eyeshadow and dangling earrings in the same colour. It seems her appearance at the fight also caught the attention of Conor McGregor, who tweeted at the 30-year-old amid the Diaz and Paul fight unfolding in front of him.

Saweetie has been serving up plenty of tantalizing looks lately. Not only did she stun alongside YG and Tyga in the “BIRTHDAY” music video, but she also channelled her inner Cleopatra for her “SHOT O’ CLOCK” visual last week. See behind-the-scenes photos from the latter shoot at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

