Fans Brawl After Jake Paul Beats Nate Diaz

While Jake Paul won his highly-anticipated fight with Nate Diaz, he wasn’t able to fulfill the promise he made to “do what Conor McGregor couldn’t – knock out Nate Diaz.” Paul won via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91). But, as mentioned, it wasn’t the brutal beatdown everyone was expecting. After a brutal first round from Paul, Diaz seemed to find his footing and showed some impressive inside work. “He’s tough. He’s real tough,” Paul said. “That’s what he’s known for. But tough in this sport doesn’t work.”

Of course, it wasn’t all humility from the outspoken Ohioan. “I knocked him down, won basically every round, but he’s a warrior. I had him hurt in the first round, he kept on coming. No one’s taken that much damage. All credit to my team and conditioning. Going 10 rounds in my eighth fight, it’s unheard of. Only been boxing for three years and beat a UFC legend.” Subsequently, Paul offered Diaz an MMA rematch. While a $10 million offer for such an event is currently on the table, Diaz’s indicated that it would need a bigger payday attached. Despite this, Diaz appeared interested in the offer. However, they weren’t the only ones fighting on the night.

Fans Brawl After Paul Win

Logan Paul got into it with a fan ringside during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 😳 pic.twitter.com/ndkuZ4nZMO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

The precursor to the chaos that would go down outside American Airlines Arena came as the fight was still in progress. Videos posted to social media showed Jake’s brother Logan, who recently announced his own return to the ring, getting into a physical altercation with a fan. While Jake was pummelling Diaz, Logan was getting his own action in ringside. It’s unclear what caused the altercation, which was quickly stopped by security.

Meanwhile, more videos emerged of fans fighting in the shopping complex at the arena immediately after the fight. It’s unclear what started these brawls but multiple videos quickly emerged showing fight attendees throwing down. However, no serious injuries or major arrests have been announced as a result of the incidents. Furthermore, many of the fights were slammed on social media as being “cringe”. In addition, many people saw it as simply people trying to get in their own Jake Paul moment.

