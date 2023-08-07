Conor McGregor Calls Out Nate Diaz Over “Abysmal” Loss To Jake Paul

Conor McGregor slammed Nate Diaz on Twitter, Sunday afternoon, following his UFC rival’s loss to Jake Paul in a boxing match the night before. McGregor called the performance embarrassing in several since-deleted posts on the site.

He began: “Peoples champ I gonna say this now, them antics when its time2move ain’t hitting for me no more. I’ve seen him point, I’ve seen him turn/walk away etcetc. it’s stale now. Fkn Do somethin cos you’re doing nothing! Could’ve been the 170lb ufc champion. Wasted it. Ur doing fuck all.”

Read More: Jake Paul Walks Out With Lil Durk Before Win Over Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor Weighs In For Fight Against Nate Diaz

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 04: (L-R) Opponents Conor McGregor of Ireland and Nate Diaz face off during the UFC 196 Weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 4, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8,” he added in another post. “Out straight. I won’t even hit ur face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a r*tard. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO. #piss.” From there, he concluded: “Try point and walk away from me I gonna run at you and root you up the hole. Ronda messaged me said you are a do nothing bitch.”

Paul won his fight against Diaz by unanimous decision at American Airlines Center on Saturday. It was an important bounce-back victory following his loss to Tommy Fury, earlier this year. McGregor and Diaz have faced off twice over the years. Diaz first defeated McGregor in March 2016 via submission and then McGregor beat Diaz in August 2016 via split decision.

Paul has previously expressed interest in fighting McGregor himself. Speaking with ESPN ahead of his latest fight, Paul explained that he believed beating Diaz would set himself up to do so. “I see a road map where I knock out Nate and then go to Conor McGregor,” Paul said at the time. “To do what Conor couldn’t do — knock out Nate — and then that’ll be the biggest fight in combat sports that could possibly be made.” However, after Saturday’s fight, he changed his tune. When asked about the idea, this time around he remarked: “I don’t care about (McGregor). He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo.”

Read More: Saweetie’s Tiny Blue Ring Girl Outfit Leaves Jake Paul & Nate Diaz Commentators Drooling

[Via]