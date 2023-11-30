Boxing
- MusicYBN Nahmir Continues Pressing Adin Ross For A Boxing MatchYBN Nahmir isn't letting up on Adin Ross.By Cole Blake
- SportsManny Pacquiao Has Olympic Boxing Appeal RejectedThe IOC refused to raise the age limits for boxers above its current mark of 40.By Ben Mock
- SportsSugar Ray Leonard Net Worth 2024: What Is The Legendary Boxer Worth?Discover Sugar Ray Leonard's net worth in 2024, and explore his boxing journey and lucrative venturesBy Axl Banks
- SportsTyson Fury Postpones Oleksandr Usyk Bout After Training InjuryFury suffered an orbital laceration during a sparring session.By Ben Mock
- SportsJake Paul Reveals His Next Opponent, And Yes, It's A Real BoxerJake Paul is ready to get back in the ring. By Alexander Cole
- SportsShakur Stevenson Net Worth 2024: What Is The Boxer Worth?Reflect on Shakur Stevenson's illustrious boxing career and his surprising decision to retire at the young age of 26.By Rain Adams
- SportsKSI Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper, YouTuber and BoxerExplore KSI's net worth in 2024, as he dominates YouTube, music, boxing, and business, solidifying his status as a megastar.By Jake Skudder
- SportsJarrell Miller Arrest Video Shows Boxer Joking With Police OfficersMiller didn't seem too unfazed by his detention.By Ben Mock
- SportsUSA Boxing Allows Transgender Fighters To Face Opponents Who Match Their Gender IdentityConservatives have loudly criticized the move.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Changes Name After Conversion To IslamDavis now goes by Abdual Wahid.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeontay Wilder Stunned By Joseph Parker In Historic UpsetThe shocking result derailed Wilder's plan to fight Anthony Joshua next year.By Ben Mock
- SportsJermell Charlo Audio Appears To Include Boxer Bragging About Assaulting His WifeCharlo can heard talking about how he "hit that b*tch in the eye."By Ben Mock
- SportsJake Paul Beats Andre August Via Brutal First-Round KnockoutPaul easily disptached his most experienced opponent yet.By Ben Mock
- SportsJake Paul Gets Vivek Ramaswamy Ringside Tickets To Andre August FightPaul is once again linking up with his favorite GOP candidate.By Ben Mock
- SportsKSI No Longer Wants Jake Paul Fight, Points To Paul's Low Ticket SalesThe British Youtuber said he's no longer "wasting his time" with Paul.By Ben Mock
- SportsDevin Haney Flexes New Chain To Celebrate Latest WinHaney is now 31-0 in his career.By Ben Mock
- SportsDevin Haney Walks Out With Skilla Baby And Tay B Before Title FightHaney became a multi-division champion with a win over Regis Prograis.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureIShowSpeed Calls KSI Out For Allegedly Being Scared Of Upcoming Boxing MatchAhead of their matchup this Friday (December 15), it seems like there's already some banter going on between these two.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMike Tyson Plane Fight Victim Asks For $450K in Pre-Litigation SettlementTyson's lawyer called the letter a "shakedown."By Ben Mock