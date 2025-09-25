At the Miami press stop for the upcoming Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Jake Paul fight on September 24, a question about Drake’s betting habits sparked one of the more memorable moments of the promotional tour.

During the fan Q&A, an audience member asked Davis: “If Drake was to bet on this fight, why should he bet on you?” The mention of the Canadian superstar, whose gambling tendencies have become as talked about as his music, immediately drew Davis’ attention.

“Who you talking to? What you say, again, I’m sorry? Oh, Drake!” Davis replied, leaning back in surprise before brushing off the premise entirely. “Psst, what you mean? Why wouldn’t he bet on me? Come on, man.”

The response carried the signature bravado of an undefeated champion. Davis, 29, has long exuded supreme confidence, and in Miami he made clear that convincing Drake—or anyone else—was unnecessary. To him, victory is assumed.

Will Drake Bet On Gervonta “Tank” Davis Or Jake Paul?

Drake’s role in fight culture has grown in recent years thanks to his high-profile wagers, often shared on social media through the betting platform Stake. His wins and losses have fueled the tongue-in-cheek narrative of the “Drake Curse,” making his betting slip almost as scrutinized as the fights themselves. The possibility of Drake backing either Davis or Paul adds another layer of intrigue to a matchup already steeped in spectacle.

Still, Davis refused to dwell on hypotheticals. Instead, he turned his attention to the fan who posed the question, teasing him with the same mix of charm and edge that fuels his public persona.

“You from Miami? I know. He just came in here. He just came here, right? You just walked in here? This is your first fight? Yeah, I can tell. The question you asked.”

The light jab at the fan drew laughs but also reinforced Davis’ position: in his eyes, it’s obvious why Drake—or anyone—should bet on him. With Paul continuing to command headlines as boxing’s crossover disruptor and Drake’s betting history looming over the fight.