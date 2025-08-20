Jake Paul & Gervonta Davis Officially Confirm Fight Details

Boxing: Paul vs Chavez Jr.
Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Jake Paul moves in for a hit against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis have been in talks about taking on one another in a boxing match since the start of the year.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis will officially be fighting in a boxing match on Friday, November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The event will air live globally on Netflix, according to ESPN. The two sides are still determining further details such as their weight and the fight's number of rounds.

Negotiations between both Paul and Davis' sides have been going on throughout the year. Speaking with ESPN, the co-founder of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, explained that they needed to see how Davis' fight with Lamont Roach Jr went. That bout infamously ended in a controversial draw in March. "The original timeline assumed that 'Tank' would be fighting Jake [Paul] after he fought Roach," Bidarian said. "The outcome didn't necessarily change anything per se, but our timeline of waiting around to see what Davis was going to do resulted in Jake fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr."

As for what weight Paul and Davis will fight at, Bidarian added: "We're still figuring that out. Jake will definitely have to come down below his 200-pound weight that he's been fighting at. I can tell you that we're going to have a fight that will have a definitive outcome, whether by way of knockout or decision."

Read More: Jake Paul Threatens Legal Action Against Anyone Who Accuses Him Of Staging Fights

Gervonta Davis Legal Trouble

Following Davis' fight with Lamont Roach Jr, he found himself in legal trouble. His ex-girlfriend told police about an alleged domestic dispute that occurred on Father's Day. Authorities ended up arresting him for a misdemeanor battery charge, but it was eventually dropped, last week.

"This case was dropped as the victim is declining to prosecute per her victim attorney, Lindsey Chase, Esq. and her sentiments we directly confirmed by the Assistant State Attorney handling the prosecution," the Miami-Dade State's Attorney Office told TMZ Sports. "The witness to the incident, who is the victim's mother, also failed to cooperate and failed, after being subpoenaed for a prefile conference on Thursday 8/7. Followed up attempts to contact the witness [mother] via phone were unsuccessful."

Read More: 50 Cent Joins Cam'ron To Brutally Troll Jim Jones For Jinxing Gervonta Davis' Title Fight

