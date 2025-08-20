Jake Paul & Gervonta Davis Officially Confirm Fight Details

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis will officially be fighting in a boxing match on Friday, November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The event will air live globally on Netflix, according to ESPN. The two sides are still determining further details such as their weight and the fight's number of rounds.

Negotiations between both Paul and Davis' sides have been going on throughout the year. Speaking with ESPN, the co-founder of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, explained that they needed to see how Davis' fight with Lamont Roach Jr went. That bout infamously ended in a controversial draw in March. "The original timeline assumed that 'Tank' would be fighting Jake [Paul] after he fought Roach," Bidarian said. "The outcome didn't necessarily change anything per se, but our timeline of waiting around to see what Davis was going to do resulted in Jake fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr."

As for what weight Paul and Davis will fight at, Bidarian added: "We're still figuring that out. Jake will definitely have to come down below his 200-pound weight that he's been fighting at. I can tell you that we're going to have a fight that will have a definitive outcome, whether by way of knockout or decision."

Gervonta Davis Legal Trouble

Following Davis' fight with Lamont Roach Jr, he found himself in legal trouble. His ex-girlfriend told police about an alleged domestic dispute that occurred on Father's Day. Authorities ended up arresting him for a misdemeanor battery charge, but it was eventually dropped, last week.