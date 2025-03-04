50 Cent Joins Cam'ron To Brutally Troll Jim Jones For Jinxing Gervonta Davis' Title Fight

Jim Jones walked out with Gervonta Davis during the entrance to his fight against Lamont Roach Jr. which ended in disappointing fashion.

50 Cent is taking Cam'ron's side in his ongoing feud against his Dipset partner, Jim Jones. Taking to Instagram on Monday, 50 shared a video of Cam'ron trolling Jones for his walkout with Gervonta Davis during the WBA lightweight title fight in Brooklyn over the weekend. Cam joked that Jones' presence ruined the energy for Davis and paved the way for his disappointing night.

"You gotta stay in good company man. One teeth falling out, the other got a full grey beard, trying to show a chrome heart scarf. LOL," 50 wrote in the caption. Fans in the comments section have been sharing plenty of laughs on the post. "All the people Gerv could've walked out with from NY and he chose them?" one user wrote. Another added: "Cam n fif on the same side is dangerous lol."

Why Are Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beefing?

Jim Jones has been beefing with Cam'ron ever since he brought 50 Cent on his show, Talk With Flee. He didn't like the two discussing his history with Dipset and voiced his displeasure during an interview with Justin Laboy. In the time since, the two have thrown numerous shots at one another with Jones even challenging Cam to a boxing match, last week.

Cam'ron isn't the only one to troll Jim Jones in response to Gervonta Davis' loss. Former NBA star Nick Young also posted a viral video on social media joking about the result afterward. "I was scared for Gervonta Davis from the entrance," Young said. "Soon as I seen Juelz f*cking up, then Jim Jones popped out the corner, I said, 'Oh nah. This n***a lost.' He came out with old ass Dipset. Music wasn't even hitting right. I said, 'Nah. It's over man.' I knew once he had them two n****s right there, it was gonna be a rough night. I said, 'Ain't no knockouts coming.'"

