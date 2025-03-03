Gervonta Davis Explains Why His Controversial Fight Against Lamont Roach Jr. Was Stolen From Him

BY Cole Blake 151 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gervonta Davis v Lamont Roach
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Gervonta Davis punches Lamont Roach Jr. during their bout for Davis' WBA lightweight title at Barclays Center on March 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Gervonta Davis says his hair product started burning his eyes during his fight with Lamont Roach Jr. and that's why he took a knee.

Gervonta Davis says the hair product he was using on the night of his fight against Lamont Roach Jr. caused him to take a knee during the ninth round. The match controversially ended in a draw afterward. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon, Davis wrote: "They took the fight from me and made it a draw becuz I did that bullsh*t knee.. but I landed the most punches in the fight.. he didn’t even hit me w a punch when I took the knee. I get it though, I shouldn’t have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!"

Lamont Roach Jr. has said the knee should've resulted in him beating Gervonta Davis to take the WBA lightweight title. “The rules do state if you voluntarily take the knee, then that’s an automatic count,” Roach said at a press conference after the event. “But it is what it is. I wasn’t relying on that. I was relying on what I was doing in there. I think I was taking control, I think I was landing more shots, I think I was landing more power shots. I thought I was doing my thing. But if that was counted as a knockdown, I would win the majority decision.”

Read More: Gervonta Davis Claims Floyd Mayweather Set Him Up To Lose Over An Alleged DM From His Daughter

Will Gervonta Davis & Lamont Roach Jr. Get A Rematch?

It remains unclear if Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. will get a rematch as their next fight. Davis has said he'd be willing, but the timing will be a major question. "[The rematch with Roach] probably won't be this year," Davis said after the match, as caught by ESPN. "It's definitely the fight I want next, but it's not going to be next."

While Gervonta Davis put the blame on his hair product, former NBA star Nick Young had a different theory when he reacted to the fight on social media. He called out Jim Jones and Juelz Santana, who walked out with Davis for his entrance. "I was scared for Gervonta Davis from the entrance," Young said in a video. "Soon as I seen Juelz f*cking up, then Jim Jones popped out the corner, I said, 'Oh nah. This n***a lost.' He came out with old ass Dipset. Music wasn't even hitting right. I said, 'Nah. It's over man.' I knew once he had them two n****s right there, it was gonna be a rough night. I said, 'Ain't no knockouts coming.'"

Read More: Nick Young Hilariously Blames Jim Jones & Juelz Santana For Gervonta Davis' Rough Night

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets Sports Nick Young Hilariously Blames Jim Jones & Juelz Santana For Gervonta Davis' Rough Night 1223
Boxing: Davis vs Fonseca Sports Gervonta Davis Claims Floyd Mayweather Set Him Up To Lose Over An Alleged DM From His Daughter 3.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 45.4K
"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Sports Oscar De La Hoya's Reason For Absence After Ryan Garcia Loss 2.3K