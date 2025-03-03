Gervonta Davis Explains Why His Controversial Fight Against Lamont Roach Jr. Was Stolen From Him

Gervonta Davis says the hair product he was using on the night of his fight against Lamont Roach Jr. caused him to take a knee during the ninth round. The match controversially ended in a draw afterward. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon, Davis wrote: "They took the fight from me and made it a draw becuz I did that bullsh*t knee.. but I landed the most punches in the fight.. he didn’t even hit me w a punch when I took the knee. I get it though, I shouldn’t have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!"

Lamont Roach Jr. has said the knee should've resulted in him beating Gervonta Davis to take the WBA lightweight title. “The rules do state if you voluntarily take the knee, then that’s an automatic count,” Roach said at a press conference after the event. “But it is what it is. I wasn’t relying on that. I was relying on what I was doing in there. I think I was taking control, I think I was landing more shots, I think I was landing more power shots. I thought I was doing my thing. But if that was counted as a knockdown, I would win the majority decision.”

Will Gervonta Davis & Lamont Roach Jr. Get A Rematch?

It remains unclear if Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. will get a rematch as their next fight. Davis has said he'd be willing, but the timing will be a major question. "[The rematch with Roach] probably won't be this year," Davis said after the match, as caught by ESPN. "It's definitely the fight I want next, but it's not going to be next."